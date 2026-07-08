“Khufu” selected for Locarno Film Festival after winning short film competition supported by WFP

Rome, Italy,08 July 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today that Khufu, the winning film of the first edition of the “Eish” Short Film Competition in Egypt, has been selected for the Pardi di Domani International Competition at the 79th Locarno Film Festival, taking place from 5 to 15 August 2026 in Switzerland. The selection brings a locally rooted story on food security to one of the world’s leading stages for independent cinema.

Directed by Mahmoud Assi and produced by Zest and Fig Leaf Studios, Khufu was developed with support from WFP through the Eish Short Film Competition, an initiative launched in 2024 in collaboration with Zest and the El Gouna Film Festival to amplify emerging voices and stories on food security across Egypt and the Arab region.

Founded in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is widely recognized for championing innovative storytelling and independent cinema. “The selection of Khufu at Locarno is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the power of storytelling in bringing important social issues to global audiences,” said Rawad Halabi, WFP Country Director in Egypt. “Through Eish, WFP supports creative voices that spark meaningful conversations around food security and resilience, and this recognition shows how local stories can resonate far beyond borders.”

The Arabic word “Eish” (عيش) means both bread and life, reflecting the connection between food, dignity and survival. Through the competition, WFP and its partners use cinema as a platform to raise awareness of food security challenges and encourage dialogue around sustainable solutions.

“Eish began as an idea about what happens when you hand emerging filmmakers a subject as fundamental as food and ask them to make cinema out of it. Khufu reaching Locarno proves the model works, and that’s a credit to the jury who saw the film’s potential from the very first pitch, and to the Zest team that supported this competition and carried the film all the way through production alongside our partners.” said Mohamed Hany, CEO and Co-Founder, Zest.

Set in Nazlet El-Semman, in the shadow of the Giza Pyramids, Khufu follows Sayed, a 14-year-old boy navigating the pressures of family expectations while confronting the fragile economic reality tied to his family’s only source of income. As their livelihood depends on an ailing camel, the story explores the difficult choices faced by communities living on the edge of economic vulnerability.

“Khufu was born from a desire to tell a deeply human story about dignity, family and survival in a community that exists alongside one of the world’s most famous landmarks, yet faces persistent economic challenges,” said Mahmoud Assi, director of the film. “Being selected for Locarno is an honour and a recognition of the importance of these stories.”

From its first edition, the Eish Short Film Competition has positioned itself as a platform for emerging filmmakers to engage with one of the most pressing challenges facing communities in Egypt and the region. The competition continues to grow as a space for storytelling that connects audiences to the realities of food insecurity while highlighting resilience and creativity.

“At El Gouna Film Festival, we are committed to discovering and supporting the next generation of filmmakers from Egypt and the Arab world,” said Amr Mansi, Executive Director and Co-Founder of El Gouna Film Festival. “Our collaboration with WFP reflects shared values in using cinema as a force for awareness and social impact.”

Now in its third edition, the Eish Short Film Competition continues to expand its reach, supporting emerging filmmakers and fostering compelling narratives that bring the issue of food security to wider audiences in the Arab region.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Word Food Programme.

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