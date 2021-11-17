LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 announced that the 2021/2022 Crossover Night will be held at Malawi Square, Umodzi Park in the capital Lilongwe.

The crossover night is an annual ECG event which brings together all church members across the world with an aim of finishing a year and beginning a new one together with the church leader.

The event starts on December 3, 2021 and ends on January 1, 2022.

Prophet Bushiri told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that during the coming event the church will make sure that each country should be represented at the ceremony and Covid-19 measures will also be observed.

“We believe that anyone who will come to this overnight will receive everything he or she has been seeking because I strongly believe our God will be there. This is a spiritual thing, let’s all believe in the Lord,” he said.

Bushiri then asked government, taxi operators and hotels to work with the church ahead of the event.

According to the Man of Godi, the event is one of Africa’s largest spiritual gatherings in religious history, boasting an enviable record of consistently, especially between the years 2015 and 2019, filling Africa’s largest soccer cathedral, FNB Stadium in South Africa, with over 120,000 people.

He added that the annual event has also been touted by renowned economic expert as one of Africa’s largest religious tourism venture.

n November 20, 2020 Prophet Bushiri along side his wife Mary escaped the Rainbow Nation despite having his travel documents confiscated.

His extradition case is on the run in Malawian courts as South African government is requesting his return to their country top face justice which Bushiri has clearly said that he will not be served justice.

