Malawi Women’s Football Team wins

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Women’s Football Team, The Scorchers, came from a two nil down to beat Mozambique by three goals to two at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South Africa on Friday October 1,2021 in the ongoing COSAFA 2021 Women’s Championship.

The Scorchers conceded two goals in a space of two minutes in the first half. Cina Manuel scored at 12th minute before Cidalia came with the second one at 13th minute both goals of which Malawi’s Jersey number one Samir Amidu could have done better than what she did.

However, Zainab Kapanda reacted too fast for Malawi as she scored at 20th minute before Sabina Thom scored the equaliser in the 32nd minute.

First half ended in a two all draw. In the second half, MaCnelbert Kadzuwa’s girls started on a high note as they kept pressing the She Mambas,no wonder they got paid in the 57th minute with Ireen Khumalo’s goal which she scored from a well taken free kick.

Ireen Khumalo was later voted player of the match.

Malawi could have scored more goals in that match but there attacking force lacked killer punches. The win has taken the Scorchers to a second position with three points from two games they have played in group A following their two to one loss in their opening game against the host and the defending champions Banyana Banyana on 28th September, 2021.

South Africa play Angola in their second game later today and if they win this match they will automatically qualify to the knockout stages as they will take there tally to six points.

If Angola wins against the Banyana Banyana,they will come second on the table as they will have four points following a point they got from their first game against Mozambique.

Next on the menu for Malawi is Angola on October 4, 2021,which will be their final game of group A match while South Africa play Mozambique.