Former National Statistical Office Commissioner Charles Machinjiri arrested

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on has arrested former National Statistical Office ( NSO ) Commissioner, Charles Machinjiri and another former officer Hastings Dowe over abuse of office.

A statement signed by ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, says in 2011, the ACB received an allegation that the then Commissioner for NSO Charles Machinjiri produced a list of applicants with Junior Certificate (JCE) to be recruited as Temporary Statistical Clerks in a vacancy whose minimum qualification was Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

”Mr Machinjiri gave that list to Hastings Dowe who was Human Resource Management Officer then now Director of Administration at Blantyre District Council for consideration during aptitude test for recruitment,’’ said Ndala.

ACB conducted an investigation which established that 21 individuals were recruited although they did not meet requirements.

The two will appear in Court on 18th and 19th October 2021 for trial.