Malawi’ Scorchers

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-On October 9, 2021 Malawi Women’s Football National Team will lock horns with Tanzania in their first ever COSAFA Women’s Championship finals in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Malawi has made historical performance after breaking jinx over Banyana Banyana who has been defeating them in each and every meeting.

Scorchers who were on top of the game were the first to score in the 38th minute through Fazila Chembekezo before Sibulele Holweni cancelled the lead at 45th plus added time of the first half. At half time the affair was at one all.

Sabina Thom restored the lead for the Scorchers in the 78th minute after receiving a well taken cross from Asimenye Simwaka, but the Banyana Banyana cancelled it again through a spot kick at 80th minute. As the game was thought to end in stalemate at regulation time,Sabina Thom scored again to seal her first brace at the tournament.

It was a sweet revenge for Malawi over South Africa who defeated them by two goals to one in their opening group A encounter on September 28, 2021, and for their defeat in the same stage last year where MacNelbelt Kadzuwa’s girls were smashed by six goals to two.

Asimenye Simwaka was voted player of the match, and she did not hide her excitement for winning the game against South Africa and reaching the finals, saying they followed whatever the technical panel had told them to do.

This is the first time for South Africa to lose the match at Women’s COSAFA Championship in two years. They have met Malawi six times of which they won all the games scoring 25 goals while Malawi scored five goals passed them.

Malawi face highly spirited Tanzania who beat Neighbors Zambia by three goals to two in a post match penalties after regulation time had ended in a two all draw.

Tanzania went into today’s game against Zambia without a loss,having won all of the three games in group C and they managed to score eight goals while Malawi qualified as the best runners Up after defeating Angola by two goals to nil,Mozambique three goals to two and lost to South Africa by two goals to one.