Mattress prices up



By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the Malawi’s largest mattress manufacturing companies, Robray Limited says plans are in pipeline to increase price of it’s products with immediate effect.

In a letter dated October 7, 2021, the company says the changes are due to increase of raw material prices and devaluation in currency but assures that the discount will remain the same.

“Robray Limited is commented to offering you the quality you expect and deserve. We have found a way to minimize the price increase to the least possible amount.

“Robray Limited greatly appreciates your continued business and support through this time of growth and change. If you have further questions or concerns regarding these changes, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our team is more than happy to discuss this situation with you”, reads the letter.

The development comes amid other skyrocketing of basic needs items including cooking oil, soap, fuel since President Lazarus Chakwera took reins of power.

President Chakwera’s Tonse government is failing to contain the inflation.