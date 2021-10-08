LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered nine new COVID-19 cases, 64 new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, five are locally transmitted: two from Lilongwe and one each from Blantyre, Dedza, and Mzimba North Districts while four cases are imported and all are from Dowa District.No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,648 cases including 2,287 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,656 are imported infections and 58,992 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,208 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.2%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,921.

In the past 24 hours, there were two new admissions in the treatment units (one of the new admissions is not vaccinated while the other one is fully vaccinated) while two cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 15 active cases are currently hospitalised (no cases in critical conditions): seven in Blantyre, five

in Lilongwe, two in Zomba, and one from Dedza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 502 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 205 tests werethrough SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.8% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2%.

Cumulatively, 412,929 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

1,092,540 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 588,624 and 258,479 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 245,437 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,060 and 946 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 215 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 503,916 people are fully vaccinated.

With the schools in session for another term, it is important that all of us support the learners and teachers in ensuring that the schools remain safe from COVID-19 infections. Though there is a reduction in the number of new cases, admissions and deaths, we still have to remain vigilant and this calls for everyone to adhere to the preventive and containment measures in all settings.

I would like to commend the teachers, parents/guardians, learners and school authorities for the tireless efforts to keep the schools safe from COVID-19.

It is important to continue implementing preventive and containment measures to ensure that the school environment remains safe so as to avoid disruption of learning activities in schools.

Let me emphasize that all schools should continue to plan and implement COVID-19 preventive and containment measures to ensure that the schools remain safe. These measures include screening of both students and teachers, ensuring that all lodging and classroom facilities are not congested so as to adhere to physical distancing.

In addition the following have to continuously be strictly observed;

 Sick students, teachers and other staff should not come to school and for boarding

schools, they should ensure that they have dedicated rooms to be used as isolation

rooms in case they have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

 Schools should enforce regular hand washing with safe water and soap or use of hand

sanitizers

 Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the most touched surfaces and objects at the

school

 Schools should provide water, sanitation and waste management facilities and follow

environmental cleaning and decontamination procedures

 Proper wearing of mask and dispose them safely

 Practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

 Staggering approach to be used in classrooms, libraries and in eating areas to reduce

congestion

 Frequent health education sessions to the learners on the COVID-19 prevention

 Monitor school attendance to track student and staff absence and compare against usual

absenteeism patterns at the school. Alert local health authorities about large increases

in student and staff absenteeism due to respiratory illnesses.

 For learners that are aged 18 years and above, the teachers and support staff should

ensure that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the risk of developing

severe illness, risk of hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE