MPICO Plc donates MK1m towards Lilongwe City Summit1

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A leading provider of landed property solutions in Malawi, MPICO Plc has donated MK1 million to Lilongwe City Council towards City Summit on May 24, 2023 at the Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the sponsorship presentation ceremony, Elliot Jambo, the company’s Head of Property Services said the company was delighted to support the hosting of the summit which serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of ideas that will shape the future of Lilongwe city.

Jambo said “By hosting this event, Lilongwe showcases its potential as a hub of opportunity and progress. With our sponsorship contribution, we aim to support the successful organisation and execution of the Summit”.

According to Jambo, through the sponsorship, MPICO Plc hopes to strengthen its partnership with Lilongwe City Council which it shares a common understanding of driving economic growth, sustainable development, and social progress.

“You may wish to know, MPICO Plc is committed to contribute to helping Malawi achieve the Malawi 2063 aspirations, particularly pillar number three which speaks to urbanisation. Our company aligns with the vision that Urban centers are critical for the economy. They provide jobs, markets, and efficient land use” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Mayor, Lilongwe City Council Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Macloud Kadammanja said the council is grateful to MPICO for the sponsorship and assured the company that the sponsorship will contribute to the success of the summit.

“This sponsorship is a relief to us for it has saved us from the foreseen and unforeseen problems that we are facing as we are preparing for this summit,” he said.

The Lilongwe City Summit brought together stakeholders from various sectors to strategise and collaborate in the development of the city.

MPICO is a member of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, a leading financial services provider in Malawi.

