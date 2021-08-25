Malawi Police

A court in Central district of Dowa has sentenced a 28-year woman to two years imprisonment with hard for burning her seven-year-old son for stealing a chicken.

The court heard that the victim and his friends stole a chicken belonging to a certain family and this annoyed the victim’s mother who resorted to disciplining her child by burning him.

According to State Prosecutor Agnes Mphinga, the incident happened when it was established that the boys had slaughtered, roasted, and ate the chicken, annoying the owner, who alerted the victim’s mother.

Convict, identified as Rute Sekilo, from Ngalazuka village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa, went to put a knife on fire and burnt the child on the cheeks, nose, and hands.

In another development, Police in Ndirande have arrested an 18-year-old boy, Mphatso Luwice for attempting robbery.

According to 32-year-old Bornface Masanga who hails from Masanjala village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district, this happened on August 21, 2021, at around 19:00 hours.

The suspect asked the victim who is a Kabaza (motorcycle) operator to take him to Malaysia hospital to see a friend who had been admitted to at the facility.

Upon arrival at Kambalazaza Church, the passenger asked the victim to pull over, saying that he wanted to meet with a friend there.

Bornface ignored the call and kept moving, before reaching the gate of the hospital he saw two men carrying weapons and the passenger insisted to stop the motorcycle, but the motorcyclist did not stop until he entered into hospital premises where he called the guards for help.

After noticing the situation, the suspect tried to run away but eventually they arrested him and took him to police.

After investigations, the suspect admitted to the charge, and he also confessed that they have been robbing motorcyclists within Ndirande township in a similar way they wanted to rob the motorcyclist.

The suspect will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of attempt robbery contrary to section 302 of the penal code.

Mphatso Luwice hails from Chamwaka Traditional Authority Mgabu Chikwawa.