Tuesday, 9 Jun 2026

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Former State Residences Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga arrested

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Lloyd M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Chief of Staff at State Residences under President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, Prince Kapondamgaga has been arrested in Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo has confirmed the arrest but says full details will be released later.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Prince Kapondamgaga arrested

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