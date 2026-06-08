Cape Town Tips: How to Avoid These Travel Scams

As with many destinations around the world, it is helpful to be aware of common scams and travel pitfalls when visiting a new city. Cape Town is home to breathtaking scenery, world-class attractions, rich culture, and bucket-list experiences, and a little preparation means you can enjoy them all.

Here are some common scams travellers may encounter, along with practical tips to help you stay informed and make the most of your time in Cape Town.

Accommodation Scams

One of the most common travel scams involves fake accommodation listings. Fraudsters may create convincing websites, social media pages, or advertisements for properties that either do not exist or are not available to book.

How to Protect Yourself:

• Always make sure that the website you are booking on is the official website and not a fake site.

• Avoid booking accommodation via social media links unless they direct you to a verified and legitimate booking platform.

• Before making payment, confirm that the accommodation exists and is operational.

• Check reviews across multiple trusted platforms.

• Contact the accommodation directly to confirm your reservation details.

• If you are using a travel agent, confirm directly with the accommodation provider that your booking has been received and confirmed.

• Check with Cape Town Tourism if you are unsure whether an online listing or website is legitimate. Email info@capetown.travel

Online Dating Scams

Online dating has become increasingly popular, but travellers should exercise caution when connecting with people online, whether before or during their trip. Here are some tips to consider:

• Meet in public places if you decide to meet someone in person.

• Inform a friend or family member of your plans.

• Avoid sending money, gift cards, or financial assistance to people you have met only online.

• Be wary of requests for emergency funds, travel costs, or medical assistance.

• Trust your instincts if something feels unusual or inconsistent.

Book Experiences Through Official Websites

Planning to tick off some of Cape Town’s must-see attractions? Booking through official websites and trusted operators can help you avoid disappointment and ensure your booking is secure.

Please ensure that you:

• Use official attraction websites whenever possible.

• Verify website addresses before entering payment details.

• Be cautious of heavily discounted offers that seem too good to be true.

• Confirm bookings directly with the operator.

• Keep copies of receipts and booking references.

Permit Scams

No permit is required to walk around Cape Town’s city centre or other public spaces. If anyone claims otherwise or requests payment to access a public area, politely decline. If you are unsure whether an online listing or website is legitimate, check with Cape Town Tourism. Email info@capetown.travel.

ATM Scams

Using an ATM is usually a quick and convenient way to access cash while travelling. However, it is important to remain vigilant and take precautions to keep your transactions secure.

• Use ATMs in well-lit and safe places.

• Don’t accept help from strangers or give out your PIN, not even to people claiming to be bank officials.

• Watch out for the people standing close to you and looking over your shoulder as you type in your PIN.

• Never leave your card in the ATM. If it gets stuck or swallowed, follow the instructions on the ATM.

• Be vigilant after making your transactions.

Safety Guide

For more travel and safety tips, download our safety guide.

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