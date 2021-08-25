MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia has expressed satisfactory over progress of the construction of houses for police officers underway at Ipyana and Songwe boarder post in Karonga district.

During her official working tour to sites on Wednesday, Mia observes there is quality of building materials and pace the contractor has displayed towards timely completion.

According to Managing Director of Fukumele Building Contractors, the project which commenced in December last year is expected to complete in December this year.

Of the total of 25 houses under construction, 15 are being constructed at Ipyana while 10 are at Songwe boarder post.

The project falls under construction of 10, 000 houses for security institutions being implemented in different parts of country.

President Lazarus Chakwera launched the housing project in December, 2020.