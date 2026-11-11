Kamlepo Kalua back in command

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Kamlepo Kalua has returned to the helm of state-owned Umodzi Holdings Limited (UHL) following the lifting of his administrative suspension, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty surrounding his leadership of the government-owned enterprise.

According to local media reports published on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Umodzi Holdings board has lifted Kalua’s suspension, clearing the way for him to resume his responsibilities as chief executive officer, following the company’s announcement of a K1.2 billion profit after tax for the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.

The latest development represents a significant turnaround for Kalua, who was suspended in October, with Director of Finance and Administration Jonathan Mwakyelu subsequently assuming acting responsibilities as chief executive officer.

His reinstatement also follows reports of presidential intervention, with President Arthur Peter Mutharika reportedly questioning the decision to sideline a chief executive whose organisation was delivering positive financial results.

The reported intervention added another dimension to the leadership dispute, particularly at a time when government is encouraging state-owned enterprises to strengthen their commercial performance, operate sustainably and reduce dependence on public resources.

Umodzi Holdings’ latest financial results show that the company registered K1.2 billion in profit after tax, representing a 14.5 per cent increase from approximately K1 billion recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to K8.1 billion from K5.4 billion, while gross profit rose by 40 per cent to K4.9 billion.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also improved by 19 per cent to K2.2 billion, reflecting stronger operational performance.

Kalua attributed the improved performance to increased business from government institutions, corporate organisations and other clients utilising the company’s hospitality, accommodation and conference facilities.

Umodzi Holdings operates Umodzi Park in Lilongwe, which houses the President Hotel, Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre (BICC), presidential villas and other hospitality and event-management facilities.

The complex remains an important destination for government functions, international conferences, corporate meetings and tourism-related activities.

Despite Kalua’s return, the circumstances surrounding his initial suspension have raised questions about corporate governance, board authority and the management of state-owned enterprises.

When the suspension was announced in October, board chairperson Geobra Kamanga confirmed that the decision had taken immediate effect, with Mwakyelu assuming acting responsibilities.

Kalua subsequently challenged the suspension, maintaining that he remained in office and questioning the manner in which the decision had been communicated.

The subsequent presidential intervention and the board’s decision to lift the suspension have now brought the leadership dispute to a new stage.

However, his reinstatement does not automatically resolve questions surrounding the circumstances that led to the original decision or the internal disagreements reportedly associated with the matter.

For Umodzi Holdings, the immediate priority will be restoring institutional stability, strengthening corporate governance and maintaining the financial momentum reflected in its latest results.

The company must also sustain profitability, improve service delivery and ensure that its substantial hospitality investments continue generating meaningful economic returns.

Kalua’s return therefore places renewed attention on his leadership and the board’s ability to work together in advancing the commercial interests of the state-owned enterprise.

Ultimately, the real test of his comeback will be whether Umodzi Holdings can maintain its growth, strengthen accountability and deliver lasting value to the Malawian taxpayer.