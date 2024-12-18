Panic buying hits Lilongwe as fuel shortages grip the Capital

By Burnett Munthali

Motorists in Lilongwe have begun panic buying fuel amid widespread reports of shortages at several service stations in the capital city. The scarcity has caused long queues, as drivers scramble to secure what is left of the dwindling supply.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has yet to issue an official statement on the situation, leaving motorists anxious and speculating about the reasons behind the sudden shortages.

A survey conducted by Nation Online has confirmed that many service stations in Lilongwe have run out of fuel. One of the few stations still operational is the Total service station at Bunda Turn Off, where desperate motorists were photographed forming long queues in an attempt to refuel their vehicles.

“I’ve been in this line for over an hour, and I’m not sure if I’ll even get fuel by the time I reach the pump,” said one frustrated motorist.

The reports of fuel shortages have triggered panic buying, with motorists rushing to refuel even half-empty tanks. The resulting high demand is further straining the already limited supply, creating a vicious cycle that could exacerbate the situation if left unchecked.

While MERA has not yet commented, fuel shortages in Malawi are often attributed to foreign exchange constraints, logistical challenges, or delays in supply chains. The country’s heavy reliance on imports makes the fuel supply particularly vulnerable to external shocks.

Experts warn that without clear communication from MERA or the government, speculation and panic could worsen the situation.

Economic analysts and civil society groups have called on MERA to provide an immediate explanation and update on the fuel situation. Transparency, they argue, is essential to restoring public confidence and preventing further panic.

“It is the duty of MERA and other relevant authorities to inform Malawians about the root cause of this shortage and the steps being taken to resolve it,” said one energy policy analyst.

The ongoing fuel shortage is likely to have a ripple effect on the economy. Public transport operators have already begun scaling down their services, while prices for goods and services could rise as businesses pass on increased transport costs to consumers.

Until MERA provides clarity, uncertainty will continue to grip Lilongwe’s motorists and businesses. Fuel shortages are not just an inconvenience; they are a sign of deeper economic challenges that need urgent attention from policymakers.

The panic buying witnessed at service stations in Lilongwe highlights the fragility of Malawi’s fuel supply system. As queues grow longer and frustrations mount, all eyes are on MERA to address the crisis and reassure the public. Swift action and transparent communication are critical to preventing the situation from spiraling further out of control.