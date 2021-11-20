LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s Elementary schools Shalom Private School on Thursday, November 18, 2021 excited parents and guardians with 100% bursary offer to three needy children in the next academic year.

Founder of Salvation for all Ministries Apostle Clifford Kawinga who is also founder of Shalom School says the offer to making education accessible to the underprivileged children.

Kawinga told the end of academic year ceremony in the capital Lilongwe that the school also strives provide quality education.

“Our school despite being a private school it aims to contribute to the Malawi Agenda 2063 in the education sector. We will strive to provide quality education and also making education accessible to the underprivileged children. To that effect we would like to announce that Shalom Private School beginning the next academic year will provide a 100% bursary to three needy children.

“The children will be identified through local chiefs and the management of the school.We commit to take through these children up the ladders of their education till they complete their education. This bursary will increase the beneficiaries in each academic year,” says Kawinga.

He added, ” We believe this is one way of giving back to the community where the school is. This is an example being set so that private education providers we can emulate and help more to access private education through such a bursary scheme.

“As we are cerebrating the graduation and closure of the school year, we need to note that the Malawi Agenda 2063 wants to have developed human capital and skills by the end 2063 and we are aboard that aircraft to contribute to the achievement of such a dream,”

Established in 2019, the school offers nursery and primary school from Standard one to six with 300 learners enrollment,

Of late Apostle Clifford Kawinga has been engaging himself in charity work and recently he donates blankets worthy over thirty million Malawi kwakcha (K35m) to over 3000 people in three selected Tradition Authorities in Zomba District.

The beneficiaries of the blankets included the elderly, orphans, widows and other vulnerable people.

Kawinga made the donation at Mkolokosa Primary School ground on Sunday during a gospel crusade his ministry organised in the Area of Sub Tradition Authority Mwembele in Zomba District.

The Apostle has since pledged that his Ministry will continue touching souls of the needy people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...