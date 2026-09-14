Thales Alenia Space wins NIGCOMSAT contract to build NigComSat-2A geostationary satellite

CANNES, France, 14 September 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a contract with Nigeria’s government-owned NIGCOMSAT Ltd to develop a new telecommunications satellite operating from geostationary orbit.

The communications satellite, named as NigComSat-2A, is set to strengthen Africa’s digital connectivity. It will deliver reliable and secure communication services, including high-quality television broadcasting, fast and stable internet access even in remote areas, and modern digital applications like voice calls and streaming.

The satellite will also expand access of digital services in underserved and remote communities, while supporting the growing connectivity needs of African households, businesses, public institutions and industries.

By improving access to reliable broadband and communications infrastructure, NigComSat-2A will contribute to greater digital inclusion, economic opportunity, knowledge sharing and access to information across the continent.

With a launch mass of nearly 4 tons, NigComSat-2A will cover the region extending from West and Central Africa to Southern Africa. The satellite will provide greater flexibility and resilience to Africa’s communications infrastructure, supporting the continent’s rapidly growing digital economy and the increasing demand for connectivity in areas where terrestrial networks remain limited or difficult to deploy.

Its expected operational in-orbit service life exceeds 15 years. The Thales Alenia Space-built satellite will be based on the company’s Spacebus B2 platform.

“The signing of this contract represents a bold step in Nigeria’s journey toward digital transformation,” stated Nkechi Jane Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT. “NigComSat-2A will not only strengthen our nation’s satellite communications capacity but also expand access to reliable broadband and digital services for millions of Africans, especially in underserved and remote communities. This project underscores NIGCOMSAT’s commitment to driving connectivity, fostering innovation, and enabling economic growth across the continent. We are proud to partner with Thales Alenia Space in delivering a satellite that will empower Africa’s digital future.”

“I would like to thank NIGCOMSAT for placing their trust in our company,” stated Hervé Derrey, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “NigComSat-2A geostationary satellite will enable NIGCOMSAT to strengthen its competitive position by delivering reliable, high-quality services that meet the growing demand for connectivity and digital content worldwide. This announcement also underscores the success of our Spacebus B2 product line, renowned for its reliability, robustness and time-to-market efficiency”.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Thales

About NIGCOMSAT Ltd

NIGCOMSAT Ltd Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT Ltd) is a government-owned limited liability company established on April 4, 2006, under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. The company owns and operates Nigeria’s geostationary communications satellites, including NigComSat-1R, launched in December 2011, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

NIGCOMSAT provides innovative satellite solutions across C-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, and L-band frequencies, delivering services such as:

Transponder leasing for broadcasters and telecom providers

Broadband connectivity to underserved and remote areas

Satellite broadcasting for TV and radio

NIGCOMSAT Ltd is headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria with offices in Lagos, Kaduna, and Gombe, NIGCOMSAT’s mission is to provide seamless connectivity and satellite communication solutions through innovation. Its vision is to be the leading satellite communication solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa.

ABOUT THALES ALENIA SPACE

Thales Alenia Space leverages a unique combination of skills, technological expertise, and industrial capabilities to deliver innovative solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, defense, exploration, science, and orbital infrastructures— drawing on 50 years of proven experience. Institutions, governments, and private industry rely on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere, connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, explore our Solar System, and unlock the mysteries of the Universe. Embodied by its Space for Life purpose, Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping build a better and more sustainable life on Earth, and beyond. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of solutions including services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of €2.36 billion in 2025 and has more than 8,000 employees in 7 countries with 14 sites in Europe. #spaceforlife.

www.thalesaleniaspace.com

The post Thales Alenia Space wins NIGCOMSAT contract to build NigComSat-2A geostationary satellite appeared first on African Media Agency.