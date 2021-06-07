Chakwera’s motorcade in Blantyre’s fatal road accident

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s motorcade vehicle was on Monday, afternoon June 7, 2021 involved in road accident at Blantyre Girls Primary School.

The vehicle carried some members of the president’s security team from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Eye witnesses told The Maravi Post that two soldiers have died on the spot

However, Presidential press secretary Brian Banda says he will give more details as the day progresses.

Banda has however assured the nation that the President is in good health.

Chakwera is expected to preside over the inauguration of 19 Megawatts Tedzani IV Hydropower Plant at Tedzani Power Station in Blantyre on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Update from Information Minister GOSPEL KAZAKO

I regret to communicate that two soldiers have been killed in a road accident involving the presidential convoy near Grace Bandawe along Magalasi road in Blantyre this afternoon.

The four soldiers were travelling in Military Police vehicle which is the last vehicle on the presidential convoy. His Excellency President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is deeply saddened with the deaths.

