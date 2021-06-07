LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The wife of popular Nigerian Pastor and Televangelist, Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua has recounted her husband’s last moment.

The late man of God wife named Evelyn said that her husband spent his last hour prayerfully as he was concerned with the high rate of covid-19 in India.

The devastated lady disclosed that her husband was found dead in his office after conducting a service in the church.

Evelyn added that Prophet T.B Joshua never showed a sign of illness and he was only concerned about the prayer line they offered to India concerning the rise in Covid-19 cases.

She added that while her husband was ministering, he spoke about time to come and time to leave and his statement was spiritual and suddenly.

“After the service, he went to his inner chamber to relax. I waited for some minutes before decided to check on him but I met him unconscious,” She recounted these last moments during a meeting with some foreign visitors.

Prophet TB Joshua is being mourned globally for championing lives of the poor coupled with spiritual warfare.

Tributes are flowing in for televangelist TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), who died on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria aged 57.