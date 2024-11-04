Mwanamveka Dismisses Resignation Rumors, Vows to Stay with DPP

By Twink Jones Gadama

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Joseph Mwanamveka has categorically denied rumors circulating on social media that he has resigned from the party.

In an interview with this publication, Mwanamveka described the letter as “fake” and “without an iota of truth”

Mwanamveka, a seasoned politician and former Finance Minister, condemned the disgruntled individuals he believes are behind the malicious rumors, labeling them as “MCP thugs” attempting to create confusion within the DPP.

“I have never thought of resigning, and I will never resign,” Mwanamveka emphasized, reaffirming his commitment to the party.

He attributed the rumors to the ruling Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) desperation to undermine the DPP, but noted that their efforts are failing.

The MCP’s struggles are compounded by the recent electoral losses of the ruling party in Botswana, which has sent shockwaves throughout the region.

As the next elections approach, the MCP is increasingly viewed as vulnerable, with the DPP posing the greatest threat to its reign.

Malawi’s opposition parties are poised to unite in their efforts to unseat the MCP, capitalizing on its perceived inability to address the country’s economic challenges.

The DPP, in particular, is confident in its ability to provide a viable alternative.

Mwanamveka’s denial of the resignation rumors comes amidst ongoing political tensions in Malawi.

The MCP has faced numerous challenges, including allegations of corruption and internal power struggles.

However, Mwanamveka’s statement serves as a testament to the party’s resilience and determination to regain power.

As the 2025 general elections draw near, the stakes are higher than ever.

The DPP’s ability to present a united front, with leaders like Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at the helm, will be crucial in its quest to oust the MCP.

The coming months will undoubtedly be marked by intense political maneuvering, but one thing is clear: Joseph Mwanamveka remains committed to the DPP and its vision for Malawi’s future.

Background on Joseph Mwanamveka

Joseph Mwanamveka, born on October 19, 1964, is a renowned economist and politician.

He has held various cabinet positions, including Minister of Finance, and has been instrumental in shaping Malawi’s economic policies.

As DPP Vice President for the South, Mwanamveka plays a vital role in the party’s decision-making processes.

The Road Ahead

The MCP’s struggles, combined with the DPP’s renewed resolve, set the stage for a fiercely contested election.

As the opposition parties coalesce, the ruling party will face increasing pressure to address the country’s economic woes.

The outcome of the 2025 elections remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Joseph Mwanamveka and the DPP will be key players in shaping Malawi’s future.