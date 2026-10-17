Sigh of relief! TAM assures of fuel supplies to Malawi pumps

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Transporters Association of Malawi (TAM) says fuel supplies will improve this week following the resumption of loading by over 250 fuel tankers in Tanzania and Mozambique.

TAM Spokesperson Frank Banda discloses that 100 Malawian trucks and 152 Tanzanian trucks are loading petrol and diesel in Dar es Salaam, while 35 trucks are expected to load in Beira, Mozambique.

Banda has since commended the government for addressing the association’s concerns over Malawian trucks that had been idle.

“We are loading 100 trucks from Dar es Salaam, and 152 Tanzanian trucks are also involved in transporting both diesel and petrol. We are expecting to load 35 trucks in Beira,” said Banda.

The development comes amid persistent fuel shortages that have caused long queues at filling stations across Malawi.