Exposed! How National Bank, SML silently liquidated a Malawi teenager’s 1,800 shares

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-When a young mother bought shares for her 7 year old son in 1997, she had his future in mind, hoping the investment would mature into a meaningful financial cushion by the time he reached 40 and could formally transfer them over to him.

Nearly three decades later, as she sought to regularize the holding in order to legitimately sign and transfer ownership to her son who now lives as an adult in the United Kingdom she discovered the 1,800 shares were secretly sold in 2004 when he was still a 14 year old teenager.

She maintains that neither she nor her son ever authorized the transaction, knew it had taken place, or received a single tambala from the proceeds.

This reporter understands that the original investment was made through INDE trust when Press Corporation plc was first listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange. Purchased with her own funds for her 7-year-old child, the stock was meant to sit untouched.

In 1999, two years after making the investment, the mother relocated to the United Kingdom, leaving the physical share certificate in Malawi with a relative for safekeeping.

The mother confidently told Cables that by September 2004, seven years after the shares were bought, her son had grown into a 14-year-old secondary student living in Burnley, Lancashire, England, and attending Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, Ribble Valley.

Thousands of miles away in Malawi, institutional records show those 1,800 shares were being quietly liquidated.

When a private investigator hired by the mother to look into the matter contacted her son in the UK, he confirmed under oath that he knew nothing about the investment or its sale until his mother uncovered the anomaly and began pressing institutions in September 2026.

Crucially, at 14 years old in 2004, he was a legal minor attending secondary school abroad.

Under Malawian law, a minor lacks full legal capacity to enter binding financial contracts, sign stock transfer instruments, or legally receive and execute official financial correspondence independently.

Any notices, dividend vouchers, or transfer authorizations sent regarding an asset bought for him as a 7 year old child would have required strict legal guardianship mechanisms, yet no such correspondence ever reached him or his mother in Burnley.

When the mother began tracing the asset, National Bank of Malawi, acting as the Transfer Secretary, confirmed in writing on 11 September 2026 that its official register clearly recorded the 1,800 Press Corporation shares in her son’s name, as well as their eventual sale and transfer on 20 September 2004 through Stockbrokers Malawi Limited.

However, National Bank of Malawi sought to wash its hands of responsibility, framing its role as Transfer Secretary as purely administrative.

This reporter understands that the bank claimed it simply executed register updates based on trade orders provided by stockbrokers, passing the buck entirely to Stockbrokers Malawi Limited to explain who ordered the sale and who walked away with the cash.

However, the defense comes under the weight of National Bank of Malawi’s own corporate structure and legal obligations. Stockbrokers Malawi Limited is not an independent third party; it is a 75 percent subsidiary of National Bank of Malawi.

The bank was effectively processing transactions generated inside its own corporate house.

As the controlling parent entity and the official transfer secretary, National Bank of Malawi possessed both the power and the fiduciary obligation to verify whether its own subsidiary was liquidating the assets of a minor. Instead, the bank rubber stamped a transfer that wiped out a child’s investment without performing basic due diligence.

The narrative of institutional failure becomes even more glaring when comparing the responses of the bank and its brokerage.

In its response on 8 October 2026, Stockbrokers Malawi Limited claimed it could neither verify nor disprove the mother’s account, hiding behind a 22 year old paper trail and citing statutory record retention limits.

Yet National Bank of Malawi had intact, detailed historical records confirming the boy was the registered owner and documenting the exact date the shares were transferred out of his name.

This exposes a disturbing double standard inside National Bank of Malawi’s corporate group.

It remains inexplicable how the parent bank managed to preserve register data confirming the child’s ownership while its own 75 percent subsidiary claims total amnesia regarding the trade.

By processing a high value share transfer without ensuring its subsidiary retained the underlying authorization documents, National Bank of Malawi actively facilitated the mystery.

This means that the liquidation of stock belonging to a 14 year old minor residing overseas exposes severe regulatory and legal breaches under Sections 43(2) and 49 of Malawi’s Companies Act.

Section 43(2) mandates that share transfers be executed only by the legal transferor or a party explicitly empowered through a formal power of attorney or legal guardianship authority.

Section 49 forbids the registration of any transfer unless accompanied by a valid share certificate or legal indemnity. National Bank of Malawi registered this transfer anyway, ignoring the legal incapacity of a 14-year-old boy studying in Lancashire.

The breakdown in institutional accountability extends all the way to the top regulatory bodies tasked with protecting investors.

Determined to expose the truth, the mother escalated the dispute to the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the Competition and Fair Trading Commission in mid-September 2026.

Further inquiries and formal emails were sent by the private investigator directly to the Registrar of Financial Institutions at the Reserve Bank of Malawi as well as the executive leadership of the Malawi Stock Exchange.

Both the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the Malawi Stock Exchange have responded with complete silence.

Neither regulatory body has answered the emails, offered an investigation into how a regulated bank and broker liquidated a minor’s shares, or taken steps to address the systemic vulnerability.

This bureaucratic wall of silence leaves aggrieved citizens with nowhere to turn while powerful financial institutions hide behind expired record policies.

Her search for answers has also sparked severe family friction. When she confronted the relative who had been entrusted with the original share certificate in 1999, the dispute escalated into court.

It was informed that the relative obtained a legal summons intended to restrain the mother from questioning her further about the document. The mother declined to sign the summons when served.

Beyond how the sale was executed, the financial trail remains completely cold.

Neither National Bank of Malawi nor its subsidiary has identified who bought the shares, what price they were sold for, or into whose bank account the proceeds were funneled.

Press Corporation plc has consistently declared dividends over the past 27 years, yet neither the mother nor the son ever received a single dividend payment, and National Bank of Malawi has failed to account for where decades of accrued dividends vanished.

Accounting for capital appreciation, dividend reinvestment, and compound inflation, the asset stolen from a 14-year-old boy represents a massive financial loss in today’s kwacha.

Faced with stonewalling from Stockbrokers Malawi Limited, negligence from National Bank of Malawi, and total inaction from regulatory authorities, the mother says her only remaining recourse is the courts.

She intends to launch legal proceedings to force National Bank of Malawi and its subsidiary to account for who approved the illegal transfer, who profited from her child’s asset, and where her son’s money went.

Source: Malawi Cables