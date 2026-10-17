SULOM must handle disciplinary cases’ verdicts timely

The longer disciplinary cases remain unresolved, the harder it becomes for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to convince football stakeholders that misconduct carries meaningful consequences.

As the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership moves into its 17th week, the time taken to conclude some disciplinary cases is raising questions about the effectiveness of the league’s disciplinary system.

The issue is not simply how many clubs, officials or supporters face allegations but how quickly and consistently those cases are handled.

One of the outstanding cases involves Ekhaya FC and Creck Sporting Club following their first-round encounter at Nankhaka Stadium on August 22, 2026. According to a report published by The Times Group on October 14, SULOM had asked the two clubs to submit reports by September 11, 2026 and both clubs complied.

However, the verdict was still pending, leaving the case unresolved for weeks after the incident.

The figures tell their own story. From August 22 to October 16, 55 days have elapsed since the match. From the September 11 reporting deadline to October 16, another 35 days have passed.

Although disciplinary investigations require time to establish the facts and hear all parties, such a period demands clear communication about the remaining steps and an expected conclusion.

The case is particularly important because football officials are expected to protect the integrity of the game even when emotions run high.

If available footage establishes that an official or team representative initiated violence, that evidence should be examined alongside witness accounts and the applicable regulations.

Leaving a case unresolved should not be confused with acquitting the person involved, just as an allegation should not automatically be treated as proof of guilt.

There is also a wider lesson for football administrators.

Removing an official from employment may address a club’s immediate internal concerns, but it does not necessarily settle a separate disciplinary matter under league rules.

Where misconduct is established, an appropriate ruling can help communicate that employment decisions and sporting accountability are different processes.

SULOM could also explore virtual disciplinary hearings where its regulations permit. Online meetings would allow committee members, club representatives and witnesses to participate without always travelling to a central venue. This could reduce transport expenses, simplify scheduling and help the committee hear cases more efficiently.

However, technology alone will not solve delays unless the league also establishes clear timelines, maintains proper records and communicates decisions promptly.

The need for consistency becomes even clearer when recent disciplinary decisions are considered.

In August, SULOM fined FCB Nyasa Big Bullets K3.35 million following supporter misconduct during a league match against Ekhaya FC at Mpira Stadium on July 19. The incident involved supporters reacting angrily to a disallowed goal and disrupting the match.

The punishment demonstrated that supporter behaviour can attract substantial financial consequences.

That case provides a useful comparison,a disciplinary decision can communicate the league’s expectations and warn other clubs about the consequences of misconduct.

However, the real measure of success is not the size of a fine alone. It is whether the rules are applied consistently, cases are concluded within a reasonable period and similar offences attract proportionate sanctions.

The latest controversy involving Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers has further increased the pressure on SULOM.

During their match at Silver Stadium, MaraviPost sports desk witness a suspected Silver supporter reportedly invaded the pitch and poured an unknown liquid near the goalposts.

The incident raises concerns about stadium security, crowd control and the possibility of supporters attempting to interfere with match conditions.

It is important, however, that investigators establish what the substance was, who was responsible and whether any competitive advantage was intended before reaching a verdict.

The league should consider a graduated approach to sanctions, guided by its regulations and the seriousness of each offence.

Depending on the evidence and applicable rules, penalties could include fines, stadium restrictions, supporter bans or points deductions for sufficiently serious or repeated misconduct.

Any punishment must follow a fair hearing, with the accused party given an opportunity to respond and the right to challenge a decision where the rules allow.

There is a precedent for financial penalties being accompanied by a warning about sporting consequences.

Following the misconduct case involving Bullets and Ekhaya in July, SULOM imposed a K3.35 million fine on Bullets and warned that a similar future offence could put maximum points at risk. Such a warning is significant because points can directly affect a club’s position in the league table, potentially making the sporting cost greater than the financial penalty.

Nevertheless, punishments should not be imposed merely to satisfy public anger.

A points deduction, for example, could affect the title race, qualification places or relegation battle.

SULOM must therefore ensure that every sanction has a clear basis in the regulations, is supported by evidence and is proportionate to the offence.

Ultimately, the question is whether Malawi’s top-flight football can build a disciplinary system that is both firm and fair.

Delayed decisions risk weakening the deterrent effect of punishment, while inconsistent rulings can create the perception that some clubs receive different treatment from others.

SULOM has an opportunity to address these concerns through transparent case tracking, reasonable deadlines, modern hearing arrangements and clear explanations of its verdicts.

Football supporters deserve to know that misconduct is investigated properly, clubs deserve equal treatment and accused parties deserve due process.

The message is straightforward, discipline must not only be seen in the fines announced after an incident, it must also be reflected in the speed, fairness and consistency of the decisions that follow.