The Maravi Post Week in Review: Scorchers pride, former HRDC leaders arrest dodging, fuel crisis deepens, Mutharika’s private trip headlined Malawi

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi’s week from October 11 to 17, 2026, was marked by political and constitutional debate, a high-profile court dispute, Mother’s Day celebrations, concerns over fuel shortages, arrests linked to alleged railway theft, and renewed attention to women’s football and intellectual development.

The week’s major stories raised important questions about constitutional accountability, political succession, the administration of justice, women’s welfare, the protection of public infrastructure and the country’s ability to turn public commitments into meaningful progress.

Mother’s Day, observed nationally on Thursday, October 15, stood out as a major social occasion, even as fuel shortages disrupted travel and exposed the economic pressures confronting families and businesses.

Elsewhere, President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s absence from Malawi prompted debate about the continuity of government, the Malawi Congress Party faced renewed discussion about Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership, and three former human rights leaders secured a temporary reprieve from arrest warrants.

Mother’s Day: Honouring mothers amid economic hardship

Mother’s Day was one of the defining national observances of the week, bringing renewed attention to the sacrifices of mothers, guardians and caregivers and their contribution to families, communities and national development.

Unlike countries that observe Mother’s Day in May, Malawi commemorates the occasion on October 15 every year, a date established in the country’s public-holiday schedule.

The day was previously associated with a Monday in October, but the observance was subsequently moved to October 15, which coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Rural Women.

Malawians mark the occasion in different ways, including spending time with their mothers, offering gifts and messages of appreciation, holding family gatherings and participating in church, community and corporate events.

The national observance also provides an opportunity to reflect on maternal healthcare, women’s economic participation, girls’ education, the burden of unpaid care work and the challenges faced by women in rural communities.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady extended Mother’s Day greetings to mothers, guardians and caregivers, praising their dedication and highlighting the importance of maternal healthcare, economic empowerment and educational opportunities for girls.

The President’s message placed women’s welfare within the wider national development agenda, although the lasting significance of such commitments will depend on their translation into accessible services and practical opportunities.

Airtel Malawi marked the occasion through activities in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu, focusing on women’s professional growth, leadership, recognition and workplace wellbeing.

Managing director Aashish Dutt highlighted the influence of mothers and women in shaping families, workplaces and society, while the company emphasised its commitment to employee development and career advancement.

The celebrations, however, unfolded against a difficult economic backdrop as fuel shortages affected several parts of the country.

Reports from filling stations indicated that motorists in some areas, including Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba, encountered dry pumps, while supplies were available at some outlets in Blantyre.

The shortages created difficulties for people hoping to travel to celebrate with relatives, particularly families living far from their mothers or other loved ones.

The Human Rights Consultative Committee subsequently urged the government to consider fuel-price adjustments in response to rising international costs, with its chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba, pointing to the pressure of importing fuel at costs reportedly exceeding domestic pump prices.

The debate exposed a difficult policy dilemma: maintaining affordable fuel for consumers while addressing the financial pressures associated with importing and distributing the commodity.

Mother’s Day therefore carried two messages during the week: the importance of honouring women’s contributions and the need to address economic conditions that make family life and everyday responsibilities increasingly difficult.

Mutharika’s foreign trip sparks constitutional debate

President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s private visit to South Africa generated renewed debate about who exercises executive authority when Malawi’s Head of State is outside the country.

UTM Party leader Dalitso Kabambe challenged the government to explain who was running the country during the President’s absence, bringing questions of transparency, leadership and constitutional accountability into public discussion.

The debate requires a clear distinction between a president travelling abroad and a constitutional vacancy arising in the presidency.

A president does not automatically cease to hold office or transfer presidential powers simply because he leaves the country.

The Constitution, rather than political assumptions about the President’s physical location, provides the framework for determining the exercise and transfer of presidential authority.

The issue is therefore not simply whether the President is physically present in Malawi, but whether constitutional responsibilities are being discharged and government institutions continue to function effectively.

Kabambe’s intervention highlighted the importance of public communication when questions arise about the continuity of government.

It also demonstrated how constitutional matters can become the focus of political contestation, particularly when the public seeks reassurance that executive responsibilities remain clear and accountable.

For the government, transparent communication can help distinguish legitimate questions about governance from claims that may overstate the constitutional consequences of a presidential trip.

For the opposition, the debate provides an opportunity to scrutinise the administration without confusing political criticism with the legal provisions governing the presidency.

Chakwera’s leadership faces an internal test

The Malawi Congress Party’s leadership debate intensified after lawyer Khumbo Soko warned that efforts to remove Lazarus Chakwera from the party presidency would face significant procedural and political obstacles.

In remarks published during the week, Soko argued that anyone seeking to unseat Chakwera needed to understand the party’s constitution, internal structures and delegate system.

His assessment suggested that dissatisfaction among sections of the membership would not, by itself, guarantee a successful leadership challenge.

The dispute highlights the role of party constitutions and established decision-making procedures in determining leadership succession.

It also raises broader questions about internal democracy, political renewal and the capacity of major parties to manage competing interests without undermining organisational unity.

For the MCP, the challenge is to balance calls for leadership change with the procedures through which the party’s leadership is chosen.

For Malawi’s political landscape, the debate is significant because internal struggles within major parties can influence opposition strategy, public confidence and the direction of national political debate.

Ultimately, the outcome will depend on the party’s applicable rules, the positions of its members and delegates, and the processes through which any leadership contest is conducted.

Atupele Muluzi enters Africa’s debate on political liberation

United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi attracted attention after contributing a chapter to Why Liberation Movements Fail: Perspectives from Across Africa, a book examining why movements that fought for political freedom have sometimes struggled to deliver improved living standards after taking power.

The collection, associated with editors Greg Mills and Ray Hartley, brings together perspectives on the challenges facing African liberation movements and the transition from political struggle to governing.

Muluzi’s chapter, titled “The Bumpy Ride of Malawi’s Liberation: From Hope to Despair and Back Again”, examines Malawi’s political experience and the relationship between changes in political leadership and the systems through which the country is governed.

Muluzi clarified that he contributed a chapter rather than writing the entire book.

The publication places Malawi’s political experience within a wider continental discussion about accountability, economic transformation, institutional reform and the responsibilities of leaders after attaining power.

Its central questions are relevant to countries where citizens continue to assess governments by their ability to create jobs, improve public services, stabilise the economy and raise living standards.

The contribution also underscores the importance of political ideas and research in examining why changes of government do not always produce corresponding changes in the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

The broader challenge for African leadership is to ensure that the promises associated with political liberation are matched by institutions and policies capable of delivering tangible results.

Court suspends arrest warrants against former HRDC leaders

A significant legal development emerged after the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court suspended enforcement of arrest warrants against former Human Rights Defenders Coalition leaders Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Macdonald Sembereka.

The court granted the temporary reprieve while considering the trio’s application to have the warrants quashed, with Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda scheduling a hearing for October 21, 2026, at 2pm.

Lawyer Khwima Mchizi argued that the underlying proceedings, which involved allegations of breaches of bail conditions, had been discontinued in October 2020.

The State sought additional time to respond to the application, leaving the dispute to be determined through the judicial process.

The temporary suspension prevents enforcement of the warrants while the application is pending, but it does not amount to a final ruling on whether the warrants should be cancelled.

The case has revived questions about the legal consequences of discontinued criminal proceedings and the basis on which arrest warrants may subsequently be issued over alleged breaches of bail conditions.

It has also renewed public attention to due process, judicial oversight and the rights of individuals involved in criminal proceedings.

The October 21 hearing is expected to provide an opportunity for the court to consider the competing arguments before determining the next step.

Until the court makes a final decision, the legal questions surrounding the warrants should be distinguished from the political arguments that may arise around the case.

Eight arrested over alleged railway theft in Nsanje

Police arrested eight people suspected of stealing old railway materials in Nsanje District after intercepting a 10-tonne lorry allegedly carrying steel removed from railway lines near Nyachipere Bridge.

The incident reportedly occurred during the night of October 13–14, prompting police action following information supplied by members of the public.

Malawi Police Service publicist Gladys Chiwaula said officers mounted a roadblock at Lambwe, where they intercepted the vehicle and arrested the suspects.

Police seized the lorry and the suspected stolen railway steel and took them to Nsanje Police Station for further investigations.

The suspects remained in police custody as investigators pursued the matter, with possible court proceedings to follow.

The case highlights the risks posed by the theft of public infrastructure and the potential implications for transport networks and future rehabilitation work.

Railway materials represent public assets, and their unauthorised removal can create economic losses and complicate efforts to maintain or restore transport infrastructure.

The arrests also demonstrate the role that community members can play in helping law enforcement agencies identify suspicious activity.

However, the suspects’ responsibility remains a matter for the investigative and judicial process, and allegations must be tested against the available evidence.

The wider challenge is to strengthen the protection of public infrastructure while ensuring that any prosecution is conducted in accordance with the law.

Prophet Hara calls for a stronger reading culture

Senior Prophet Justice Hara challenged Malawians to embrace reading as a source of knowledge, inspiration and personal development during the launch of four books at Pearl Convention Centre in Lilongwe on October 14.

The event coincided with Hara’s birthday and continued his efforts to share experiences and lessons through written publications alongside his religious ministry.

The launch attracted local and international guests and included musical performances, while the books were subsequently auctioned at reported prices ranging from K50,000 to K9 million.

The occasion drew attention to the role that authorship and literary events can play in stimulating public interest in reading and the exchange of ideas.

However, a stronger reading culture requires more than book launches and public appeals.

Schools, families, libraries, publishers and public institutions all have a role in improving access to books and encouraging regular reading among children and adults.

Reading supports literacy, research, critical thinking and informed participation in public affairs, making it an important part of educational and national development.

Hara’s message therefore raises a broader question about how Malawi can make books more accessible and create an environment in which reading becomes a lasting habit rather than an occasional activity.

Scorchers maintain momentum after Olympic qualifying victory

Malawi’s women’s national football team, the Scorchers, remained in the sporting spotlight after defeating Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors 2–0 in the first leg of the 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign on October 9.

Goals from sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga secured the victory at Bingu National Stadium and gave Malawi an advantage heading into the return fixture.

The Football Association of Malawi reported that the Scorchers dominated possession and created several opportunities during the match before finding the breakthrough.

Although the fixture took place before the review week, the result and subsequent discussion of the team’s physical strength and tactical performance continued to attract attention.

The debate highlighted the potential contribution of conditioning, strength training, nutrition, coaching and sports-science support to the team’s competitiveness.

It is important, however, to assess players through their demonstrated performance and verified sporting information rather than making assumptions about their abilities or eligibility based solely on physical appearance.

For Malawi, the priority is to build on the victory through consistent preparation, tactical discipline and investment in women’s football.

For regional opponents, the performance offers an opportunity to assess their own preparations and identify areas for improvement ahead of subsequent fixtures.

The Scorchers’ progress also reinforces the importance of providing female athletes with the technical support, resources and recognition needed to compete at a high level.

The bigger picture: Accountability, opportunity and resilience

The developments of October 11–17 reveal a country balancing political debate, legal scrutiny, economic pressure and social priorities while recognising achievements in literature, business and sport.

The debate surrounding Mutharika’s foreign trip underlined the importance of constitutional clarity and effective communication about the exercise of executive authority.

The MCP leadership dispute showed how party constitutions and internal structures can shape political succession, while Muluzi’s contribution to a continental publication broadened discussion about the relationship between political freedom and economic progress.

The court’s intervention involving the former HRDC leaders highlighted the importance of due process, and the Nsanje arrests brought the protection of public infrastructure into focus.

Mother’s Day provided a national opportunity to recognise mothers and caregivers, but fuel shortages demonstrated how economic challenges can affect even important family and community observances.

The President’s message and Airtel Malawi’s activities drew attention to women’s welfare, healthcare, education, professional development and leadership, while Hara’s appeal highlighted the value of knowledge and reading.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers’ victory offered a reminder of what preparation and investment can achieve in women’s sport.

Together, these stories point to a common national priority: strengthening institutions, protecting public assets, expanding opportunities and ensuring that public commitments produce measurable improvements in people’s lives.

As Malawi moves beyond October 17, the test will be whether political debate produces greater accountability, legal processes reinforce public confidence, economic decisions ease pressure on households, and initiatives for women, education and sport lead to lasting progress.

The Maravi Post Week in Review concludes that the week was not defined by politics alone, but by the wider struggle to balance constitutional responsibility, justice, economic realities and the social foundations of national development.