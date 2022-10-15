U.S.-based Foundation for Democracy in Africa, an advocacy and research think tank, has conferred its topmost Medal of Glory Award on African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina for his exemplary leadership.

The Medal of Glory Award is the Foundation’s highest honor, given annually for extraordinary contributions to democracy, good governance, and the advancement of trade, investment and cultural ties in Africa.

For Adesina, the award selection committee recognized, in particular, the bank Group’s Covid-19 response “that provided African Governments and the private sector with critical financial help on debt relief and a fiscal stimulus package that ensured continuity of government and provision of social goods during the darkest months and years of the global pandemic in Africa.”

Senior Advisor on Communication at the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Victor Oladokun, received the award on Adesina’s behalf at the Foundation’s annual AfrICANDO 2022 conference and exhibition held in Miami, Florida, on October 13.

Dr. Oladokun commended the Foundation’s leadership for its consistent advocacy for Africa, especially in building investment bridges between the U.S. and the continent. He also thanked the award selection committee for recognizing the transformative work of Adesina and the Bank Group.

“This Medal of Glory Award is an inspiration to bring greater glory to Africa. I want to assure you that Dr. Adesina will continue to do that, and so will the African Development Bank Group,” the senior advisor said.

He called on the Foundation, its affiliates, and global delegates to support the Bank’s initiatives for addressing climate change and food security. He also urged the international community to rally behind the bank’s advocacy for a portion of the IMF’s additional Special Drawing Rights to help build resilience in Africa.

Dr. Oladokun stressed: “Africa faces an existential crisis that is not of its own making. We must therefore translate visionary leadership into concrete action.”

The Foundation also awarded three local government commissioners in Florida for their dedicated public service. It also presented a posthumous award for a retired media specialist for a lifetime commitment to community service.

The annual AfrICANDO conference brings producers from sub-Saharan Africa under one roof to showcase their exportable products to importers, business leaders, investment promotion authorities, policymakers, and ambassadors from Africa.

This year’s event focused on health security, climate and food security, and tourism. It comprises seminars, business-to-business matchmaking, and exhibitions. It was crowned with a gala awards dinner at the Hilton Airport and Convention Center, Miami.

Past recipients of the Medal of Glory Award include late Malawi President Bingu Wa Mutharika; former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo; Senator Connie Mack of Florida, Dr. Dorothy Height, President of the National Council of Negro Women; former Senegalese Presidents Abdou Diouf and Abdoulaye Wade, former Malian President Alpha Omar Konare; and Dr. Mo Ibrahim, founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Source African Development Bank Group

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...