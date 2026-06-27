ESCOM signs transmission connection agreement with Press Energy Limited

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited has signed a 50 MW Transmission Connection Agreement with Press Energy Limited (PEL), a subsidiary of Press Corporation Limited (PCL), marking a significant step towards increasing electricity generation and improving power supply in the country.

The agreement was signed at Umoyo House in Blantyre on Friday 26th June 2026.

Under the agreement, Press Energy Limited will construct a transmission line to facilitate the evacuation and injection of electricity generated from its solar power plant into ESCOM’s existing transmission network.

The Transmission Connection Agreement complements the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ESCOM and Press Energy Limited in December 2024, which paved the way for the development of a 50-megawatt solar power plant at Nkhoma in Lilongwe District.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ESCOM Chief Executive Officer Eng. William Kaipa described the agreement as a demonstration of the Corporation’s commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity supply for Malawi.

“In April, we made a promise to Malawians that within eight months we would improve power supply in the country and address the challenge of load shedding. Today’s agreement is another important milestone towards fulfilling that commitment,” Kaipa said.

Eng. Kaipa added that the agreement aligns with ESCOM’s strategic direction of expanding electricity supply through partnerships with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

“Together, we are not just connecting power to the national grid — we are connecting Malawians to opportunities, businesses to growth, and the nation to a more prosperous and sustainable future,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Press Corporation Limited, Chief Executive Officer Professor Ronald Mangani thanked ESCOM Management for expediting the signing process, noting that the partnership reflects the shared responsibility of both institutions to improve electricity supply and reliability in Malawi.

“Press Corporation is an indigenous Malawian company, and we believe it is our responsibility to contribute to improving the lives of Malawians and supporting national economic development. That is why we made the strategic decision to invest in the energy sector,” said Prof. Mangani.

He expressed confidence that the project will contribute significantly to increasing Malawi’s generation capacity, enhancing energy security, and supporting the country’s broader socio-economic development.