Dembele becomes third hat trick: 2026 FIFA World Cup

BOSTON-(MaraviPost)-France forward Ousmane Dembele has written his name into the history books after becoming the third player to score a hat trick at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, producing a sensational display in his country’s 4-1 victory over Norway on Friday.

Dembele struck all three of his goals in the first half, helping France secure top spot in their group while underlining why they remain among the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy.

His clinical finishing left Norway struggling to contain the French attack.

The Paris born forward achieved the feat after Lionel Messi became the tournament’s first hat trick scorer and Jonathan David of Canada followed as the second player to score three goals in a single World Cup match.

France’s dominant display highlighted the depth of Didier Deschamps’ squad as they marched confidently into the knockout stages. Dembeles pace, movement and finishing proved too much for Norway’s defence throughout the encounter.

The hat trick has further strengthened Dembele’s case as one of the standout performers at this year’s tournament, with his form arriving at the perfect time as the competition enters its decisive phase.

With Messi, Jonathan David and now Dembélé all having registered hat tricks, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already producing memorable individual performances .

As the race for the Golden Boot gathers momentum, Dembeles hat trick has propelled him into joint second place on the scoring charts with four goals.

Only Lionel Messi remains ahead with five goals, while Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland are also locked on four goals.