Prophetess Mary Bushiri donates to disadvantaged people of Dowa

MaraviPost—Dowa Wife to celebrated Prophet Shepherd Bushiri—Mary—has said it is imperative that Christians should always take time to share what they have with the poor saying acts of works of charity are significant in the Christian faith.

Prophetess Mary said on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the central region district of Dowa where she donated food and clothing items to over 100 disadvantaged families as a continuation of celebrating her birthday which falls on August 23.

According to the Prophetess, the gesture was purely driven by her resolve to fulfil God’s call on His people to show love to those in need.

She said each and every year, she celebrates her birthday mostly with family and friends.

Prophetess Bushiri and her team handing over items to the less privileged

“This year, moved by the great love that God has always been showing to me, I thought of celebrating my birthday by showing love to less fortunate families in Dowa District,” Prophetess Mary told Nyasa Times in an interview after the donations.

Over 100 families comprising the elderly, people with disabilities, people with chronic illnesses, and child-headed homes benefited from the gesture.

Those that could not make it to the ceremony – held at Dowa 1 Primary School – due to such challenges as mobility and blindness had Prophetess Bushiri’s team visiting them right in their homes where they received their parcels.

Dowa District Social Welfare officer Doris Gondwe thanked Prophetess Bushiri for remembering the less fortunate people of Dowa—a district she said is always ignored by many in their charity programme.

“You did not come here to tell us the love of God. You have shown us the love of God. God bless and continue to protect you,” she said.