Zambia Votes 2026: President Hichilema maintains grip after 49 out of 226 constituencies

By Lovemore Lubinda
President Hakainde Hichilema has maintained grip in the 2026 general elections, leading with 438,708 against his main challenger Brian Mundubile’s 351,281 votes from the 49 constituencies counted so far out of the total of 226.
These latest consolidated presidential results gives President Hichilema a 87,427 vote advantage.
Meanwhile, out of 29 constituencies from Southern Province one of President Hichilema’s (power bank), only six have had their presidential results announced so far.
Apparently, some of the constituencies covered across the country so far include:
Consolidated Results
- Northern Province | Senga Hill Constituency | Senga District
Hakainde Hichilema: 8,341
Brian Mundubile: 14,163
- Muchinga Province | Chinsali Central Constituency | Chinsali District
Hakainde Hichilema: 3,986
Brian Mundubile: 15,606
- Eastern Province | Chasefu North Constituency | Chasefu District
Hakainde Hichilema: 6,730
Brian Mundubile: 9,857
- Luapula Province | Luapula Constituency | Lunga District
Hakainde Hichilema: 4,192
Brian Mundubile: 5,705
- Southern Province | Chikankata Constituency | Chikankata District
Hakainde Hichilema: 38,739
Brian Mundubile: 475
- Luapula Province | Milenge Constituency | Milenge District
Hakainde Hichilema: 4,108
Brian Mundubile: 9,733
- Central Province | Momboshi Constituency | Chisamba District
Note: Listed as “Mwomboshi” in second entry
Hakainde Hichilema: 11,586
Brian Mundubile: 3,627
- Northern Province | Kasama Central Constituency | Kasama District
Hakainde Hichilema: 8,179
Brian Mundubile: 20,689 VOTE ANALYSIS | MUNDUBILE WINNING CONSTITUENCIES, HICHILEMA WINNING BY FIGURES Margin Size, Not Just Constituencies, Is Shaping the Race
From the constituencies declared so far, a clear pattern is emerging in how President Hichilema and challenger Brian Mundubile are building their national totals.
The early count shows Hichilema with a significant overall lead, and the reason lies less in how many areas (constituencies) he has won than in how heavily he is winning them.
Where Hichilema is winning, he is doing so with overwhelming margins. His traditional strongholds in Southern, North-Western and parts of Central and Lusaka provinces are delivering landslide results. In Southern Province especially, the gap between the two candidates in individual constituencies is massive. The votes banked from just a handful of those seats alone already exceed his entire current national advantage.
That means the scale of his victories in his base is carrying more weight than the raw number of constituencies on the board.
The same dynamic appears in other areas where Hichilema is performing well. He is posting huge surpluses that quickly inflate his national tally, while also remaining competitive in places he does not win.
Mundubile, meanwhile, is consolidating support in what were PF strongholds — Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, parts of Eastern and the Copperbelt. He is carrying these provinces.
He is winning more constituencies. But the margins there are notably tighter.
His victories are solid, yet they are not the kind of blowouts needed to quickly erase the huge deficits he is running up elsewhere. Even in constituencies he wins, Hichilema is still collecting a substantial share of the vote, which keeps Mundubile’s net gains so far limited.
This illustrates a key electoral reality: Zambia’s presidential race is decided by total votes, not by a provincial or constituency count.
Winning many areas by narrow margins can be outweighed by winning fewer areas by enormous margins, provided the losing candidate remains competitive enough elsewhere to avoid total wipeouts.
For Mundubile, the path forward requires two things: turning his current wins into much larger surpluses, and cutting into Hichilema’s advantage in Southern, Western and North-Western provinces. For Hichilema, the strategy is working as long as he can continue producing huge margins in his base while keeping losses in opposition territory within manageable ranges.
It is still early and the big urban centers are yet to fully report. But one trend is already clear. Mundubile is winning important territory. Hichilema is winning it by margins large enough to define the national arithmetic.
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