Zambia Votes 2026: President Hichilema maintains grip after 49 out of 226 constituencies

By Lovemore Lubinda

President Hakainde Hichilema has maintained grip in the 2026 general elections, leading with 438,708 against his main challenger Brian Mundubile’s 351,281 votes from the 49 constituencies counted so far out of the total of 226.

These latest consolidated presidential results gives President Hichilema a 87,427 vote advantage.

Meanwhile, out of 29 constituencies from Southern Province one of President Hichilema’s (power bank), only six have had their presidential results announced so far.

Apparently, some of the constituencies covered across the country so far include:

Consolidated Results

Northern Province | Senga Hill Constituency | Senga District

Hakainde Hichilema: 8,341

Brian Mundubile: 14,163 Muchinga Province | Chinsali Central Constituency | Chinsali District

Hakainde Hichilema: 3,986

Brian Mundubile: 15,606 Eastern Province | Chasefu North Constituency | Chasefu District

Hakainde Hichilema: 6,730

Brian Mundubile: 9,857 Luapula Province | Luapula Constituency | Lunga District

Hakainde Hichilema: 4,192

Brian Mundubile: 5,705 Southern Province | Chikankata Constituency | Chikankata District

Hakainde Hichilema: 38,739

Brian Mundubile: 475 Luapula Province | Milenge Constituency | Milenge District

Hakainde Hichilema: 4,108

Brian Mundubile: 9,733 Central Province | Momboshi Constituency | Chisamba District

Note: Listed as “Mwomboshi” in second entry

Hakainde Hichilema: 11,586

Brian Mundubile: 3,627 Northern Province | Kasama Central Constituency | Kasama District

Hakainde Hichilema: 8,179

Brian Mundubile: 20,689 VOTE ANALYSIS | MUNDUBILE WINNING CONSTITUENCIES, HICHILEMA WINNING BY FIGURES Margin Size, Not Just Constituencies, Is Shaping the Race

From the constituencies declared so far, a clear pattern is emerging in how President Hichilema and challenger Brian Mundubile are building their national totals.

The early count shows Hichilema with a significant overall lead, and the reason lies less in how many areas (constituencies) he has won than in how heavily he is winning them.

Where Hichilema is winning, he is doing so with overwhelming margins. His traditional strongholds in Southern, North-Western and parts of Central and Lusaka provinces are delivering landslide results. In Southern Province especially, the gap between the two candidates in individual constituencies is massive. The votes banked from just a handful of those seats alone already exceed his entire current national advantage.

That means the scale of his victories in his base is carrying more weight than the raw number of constituencies on the board.

The same dynamic appears in other areas where Hichilema is performing well. He is posting huge surpluses that quickly inflate his national tally, while also remaining competitive in places he does not win.

Mundubile, meanwhile, is consolidating support in what were PF strongholds — Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, parts of Eastern and the Copperbelt. He is carrying these provinces.

He is winning more constituencies. But the margins there are notably tighter.

His victories are solid, yet they are not the kind of blowouts needed to quickly erase the huge deficits he is running up elsewhere. Even in constituencies he wins, Hichilema is still collecting a substantial share of the vote, which keeps Mundubile’s net gains so far limited.

This illustrates a key electoral reality: Zambia’s presidential race is decided by total votes, not by a provincial or constituency count.

Winning many areas by narrow margins can be outweighed by winning fewer areas by enormous margins, provided the losing candidate remains competitive enough elsewhere to avoid total wipeouts.

For Mundubile, the path forward requires two things: turning his current wins into much larger surpluses, and cutting into Hichilema’s advantage in Southern, Western and North-Western provinces. For Hichilema, the strategy is working as long as he can continue producing huge margins in his base while keeping losses in opposition territory within manageable ranges.

It is still early and the big urban centers are yet to fully report. But one trend is already clear. Mundubile is winning important territory. Hichilema is winning it by margins large enough to define the national arithmetic.