2014 is a year that probably most Brazilian football fans would like to forget. However, this team is always one of the most competitive ones, and fans can bet in Nigeria now on 1xBet on this squad.

In theory, this year should have been a fantastic one for the Brazilians. They were going to have the FIFA World Cup on their home soil for the first time since 1950. While the 2014 version of the Brazilian national team was far from being the best ever, fans still expected nothing less than the World Cup title that year.

It should be noted that one of the biggest shocks in the history of the sport occurred in the 1950 edition of the competition. Here the famous Maracanazo took place, where the Uruguayans defeated Brazil 2-1 in the final match.

Brazilian football nation team of 2014

The Brazilians fans thought that finally this was the chance to claim a World Cup title in their home country. Fans can bet on 1xBet in Nigeria right now on many different football matches from all over the world, including those of the FIFA World Cup.

The horrific Mineirazo

Brazil had reached the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup after defeating Chile and Colombia in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

However, those two opponents put up a fierce fight, making it very difficult for Brazil to win those matches. All those South American squads are available for wagering on at any moment by visiting the https://www.1xbet.ng/en/live/ website.

The opponent that was waiting for Brazil in that semi-final was none other than Germany. Probably many people already know what happened. The Brazilians suffered the worst football humiliation in their history, after the European team won 7-1. The 1xBet website also offers chances to wager on all the matches played by the Mannschaft.

A consolation that didn’t come

After the horrific defeat suffered by Brazil, there was no other choice than claiming the third place as a consolation prize. You can try live casino games from 1xBet while waiting for the next FIFA World Cup match.

Brazil faced the Netherlands in this match. This contest was played on the 12th of July 2014. Unfortunately for the Brazilians, the Dutch team won 3-0. The goals were scored by:

Robin Van Persie;

Daley Blind;

and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Not only this prevented Brazil from getting some sort of consolation prize after being trashed by the Germans. This also meant that, for the first time in the history of the Brazilian national squad, the team lost two consecutive home matches. That’s a record that the people from Brazil will want to forget soon. Only from 1xBet is it possible to try excellent live casino games, which can be used prior to the beginning of the next exciting FIFA World Cup.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...