Convicted R&B singer R. Kelly seeks for Trump’s partial pardon

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-The Imprisoned R&B singer R. Kelly has asked US President Donald Trump to reduce his 31-year prison sentence.

According to The Guardian, court records released this week show that Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has submitted a clemency request to the US Department of Justice.

The singer is seeking a reduction of his sentence, not a full pardon.

The Storm is over hit maker Kelly, 59, was convicted in 2021 of racketeering after prosecutors proved that he ran a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual activities and the production of pornography.

His clemency request is still under review.

R&B singer R. Kelly is serving a combined 31-year prison sentence across two major federal convictions.

In 2021, a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted him of racketeering, sex trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of children.

For this, he received a 30-year prison sentence.

In 2022, he was convicted in Chicago, Illinois, on charges of child pornography and enticing a minor, resulting in an additional 20-year sentence.

The judge ordered that the vast majority of these sentences be served concurrently, keeping his total prison time to 31 years.

He is currently incarcerated at a federal medium-security prison in North Carolina.

He has formally appealed to the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, requesting President Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

If his appeal is denied, he is scheduled for release in 2045.