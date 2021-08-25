LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 167 new COVID-19 cases, 293 new recoveries and 13 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted; 37 from Lilongwe, 29 from Blantyre, 21 from Mzimba North, nine each from Dowa and Mangochi, eight from Zomba, six from Rumphi, five each from Dedza and Neno, four each from Kasungu, Machinga, and Nkhotakota, three each Chiradzulu, Karonga, and Ntcheu, two each from Chitipa, Mchinji, Nkhata Bay, Phalombe, Salima, and Thyolo, and one each from Balaka, Chikwawa, Mzimba South, Nsanje, and Ntchisi Districts.

13 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: four from Lilongwe, three from Blantyre, two from Zomba, and one each from Salima, Neno, Thyolo, and Phalombe Districts. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in

peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 59,954 cases including 2,111 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.52%). Of these cases, 2,601 are imported infections and 57,353 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 46,290 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 77.2%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,321.

In the past 24 hours, there were 31 new admissions in the treatment units while 34 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 213 active cases are currently hospitalised: 49 in Lilongwe, 35 in Blantyre, 27 in Zomba, 18 in Mzimba North, eight in Mulanje, seven each in Karonga and Chiradzulu, six each from Mangochi, Mchinji, and Thyolo, five each in Salima, Dowa, Kasungu, and Balaka, four each in Ntcheu and Chitipa, three each in Mzimba South and Rumphi, two each in Nkhata Bay, Neno, Nkhotakota, Machinga, and Nsanje, and one each in Dedza, Phalombe, and Chikwawa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,130 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 652 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 14.8% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 14.4%.

Cumulatively, 380,308 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 851,823 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 469,307 and 200,727 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 181,789 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,109 and 3,790 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 6,182 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 382,516 people are fully vaccinated.

As the public is aware that there are different variants of COVID-19 being reported globally and currently there are four variants of concerns as classified by World Health Organization as follows; Alpha, first identified in United Kingdom, Beta, first identified in South Africa, Gamma, first identified in Brazil and Delta, first identified in India.

The variants of concerns are said to be easily transmissible but though the virus is mutating, the basic preventive and containment measures remain the same.

In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease in our midst, we need to strictly adhere to all the preventive measures and getting vaccinated for those aged 18 years and above.

The preventive measures reduce the risk of transmission of the virus and these include; proper wearing of a mask, observing physical/social distance and frequent hand washing with soap or use of hand sanitizers while the vaccination will help to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths due

to COVID-19.

Let me remind the public that in our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson COVID19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection.

The public is further informed that we currently have adequate vaccines in all the vaccination sites.No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE