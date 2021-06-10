By Rick Dzida

President Lazarus Chakwera

Chakwera is well known for being inept and acting slowly on important promises he made himself.

For instance, he promised us a cabinet reshuffle by the end of December 2020. Up to now, Chakwera finds it hard even to replace even only the ministers that died of Covid 19 pandemic.

However, we would like to pat Chakwera at the back for endorsing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners as expeditiously as possible.

The timely appointment of new commissioners will ensure continuity. And more so, we expect the by- elections tightly raced by Ralph Mhone versus Vuwa Kaunda in Nkhatabay to be conducted on schedule.

The crop of commissioners nominated by both MCP and DPP needs to be applauded. They are really die-hards of their respective parties.

We therefore request Chakwera to continue acting swiftly on issues of national importance.