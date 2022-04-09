By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Castel Malawi Limited Managing Director Herve Milhade, for allegedly being found cultivating Indian hemp locally known as Chamba.

Milhade was arrested on Friday April 8,2022 at his residence where he is cultivating the illegal drug.

Southern Region Police Deputy Spokesperson, Beatrice Mikuwa, confirmed of his arrest adding that more details on the matter will be divulged later.

It is further reported that the Police Officers who went to Milhade’s residence for search, uprooted over 50 trees of the Indian Hemp and found some already processed marijuana in his bedroom.

Cultivating cannabis in Malawi is contrary to regulation 6 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

A person convicted of the offence can walk away with a fine or be jailed for 30 months.

