By Twink Jones Gadama

In a move that has left many wondering about her true intentions, Catherine Gotani Hara, the Speaker of the National Assembly, recently treated Mzuzu City Hammers to a luncheon at her residence.

The team’s impressive performance in 2024, finishing fourth in the northern region league and reaching the finals of the Castel Challenge Cup, was the reason behind the gesture.

Secretary General of Mzuzu City Hammers, Benjamin Thole, expressed his gratitude towards Gotani Hara, stating that the luncheon served as a motivational moment for the team.

The team’s achievement was further recognized during the Annual Awards, where they were voted as the most improved northern region team.

However, Gotani Hara’s actions have been met with skepticism by many, who view her as the “worst African Speaker of parliament.” Her failure to distinguish between her parliamentary duties and party affiliation has raised concerns about her professionalism.

Gotani Hara has been accused of prioritizing the interests of her party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), over her responsibilities as Speaker.

The MCP has been linked to several controversies, including staged accidents.

In 1983, cabinet ministers were brutally murdered in a staged accident, and in 2024, a plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Klausi Chilima and eight others has been attributed to the party’s alleged involvement.

The Catholic Church in Malawi has rejected the findings of the commission of inquiry into the plane crash, further fueling speculation about the MCP’s role in the incident.

Gotani Hara’s decision to host Mzuzu City Hammers has been seen by some as an attempt to divert attention from her party’s alleged wrongdoing. Others view it as a genuine gesture of appreciation for the team’s achievements.

Regardless of her intentions, Gotani Hara’s actions have sparked a heated debate about her fitness for office.

As the Speaker of the National Assembly, she is expected to remain impartial and uphold the principles of democracy. Her failure to do so has led to widespread criticism and calls for her impeachment.

In conclusion, while Gotani Hara’s gesture to Mzuzu City Hammers may have been seen as a kind gesture by some, it has also raised questions about her motivations and her ability to remain impartial as Speaker of the National Assembly.

As the controversy surrounding her party’s alleged involvement in staged accidents continues to unfold, Gotani Hara’s actions will be closely scrutinized by the public and her fellow lawmakers.

It remains to be seen whether Gotani Hara will take steps to address the concerns surrounding her leadership and restore faith in her ability to serve as Speaker.

One thing is certain, however: the eyes of the nation will be watching her every move closely.