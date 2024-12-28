Surprise Visits are Normal, Honorable Suleiman Doesn't Owe Anyone an Explanation_

By Twink Jones Gadama

The recent letter from Speaker of the House Catherine Gotani Hara to Honorable Sameer Suleiman, requesting an explanation for his conduct during a visit to the Small Holder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) warehouse, has raised eyebrows.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara lost Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) elections

The complaint lodged by the CEO of SFFRFM alleges that Honorable Suleiman visited the warehouse without prior notice, compromising the security and integrity of the institution.

However, it’s essential to remind Speaker Hara that surprise visits are a normal part of any government official’s duties.

These visits are meant to ensure transparency and accountability, and they don’t require prior notice or explanation. In fact, informing the CEO beforehand would have likely compromised the purpose of the visit, as it would have given them an opportunity to cover up any irregularities.

It’s worth noting that Vice President Michael Usi has been conducting surprise visits to various institutions, and he hasn’t been summoned for an explanation.

So, why should Honorable Suleiman be treated any differently? The answer lies in the fact that Speaker Hara is acting more like an agent of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rather than the Speaker of Parliament.

As reported earlier, Catherine Gotani Hara is considered the worst speaker in Africa.

Her bias towards the MCP is evident in her actions, and it’s clear that she’s trying to intimidate the opposition.

However, this tactic will not work, as Honorable Suleiman and other opposition members will continue to perform their duties without fear or favor.

Honorable Suleiman doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for his visit to the SFFRFM warehouse. Surprise visits are a normal part of his duties, and they’re essential for ensuring transparency and accountability.

Speaker Hara should focus on conducting her duties in a fair and impartial manner, rather than acting as an agent of the MCP.