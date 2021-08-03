LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 fired his advisor Pastor on special duties Pastor Martin Thom over the smuggling of a loan authorisation Bill to Parliament without going through proper procedures.

The sacking comes barely hours after Thom and an official from the ministry of finance Nations Msowoya were arrested in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni in press statement made available to The Maravi Post disclosed that that the President Chakwera established the involvement of the advisor in the issue and ordered the Chief of Staff to fire him.

James Kadadzela spokesperson for Malawi Police Service also the arrest of Thom and Msowoya, over Abuse of Office and Making False Documents.

Kadadzela said the two suspects are in custody at Lilongwe Police Station.

More to come…..

