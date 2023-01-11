Chakwera fooled on Bridgin Foundation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Contradiction! Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 came out of cocoon disputing clear assertion of President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government signing MK6.8 trillion contract deal with Bridgin Foundation for development agenda.

Gwengwe told the Budget consultation meeting in the capital Lilongwe that no one signed an agreement with Bridgin Foundation.

The minister contradiction statement comes barely two months after Chakwera and Gwengwe himself were on public television signing documents with Bridgin.

Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) zealots went town with good news of MK6.8 trillion early Christmas.

Later, due to social media exposure that Bridgin was just a scam, Chakwera’s State House removed signing photos on its official Facebook page over shame!

Gwengwe said, “No one signed this so called MK6.8 Trillion. he question of Bridgin is nonsense as the meeting is targeting on budget preparation,” said Gwengwe.

Tonse government is currently doing budget consultation meetings as they first engage Blantyre people seconded by Lilongwe to finalize with Mzuzu.

Chakwera’s Tonse government is a shameful state over failure to meet 2020 Presidential campaign promises.

Chakwera has failed to fix Malawi’s ailing economy characterized by high cost of living, forex, drugs shortages in public hospitals.

