Matemba in white T-shirt with Nyasa Capital President Fleetwood Haiya

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The proverb that goes Old soldier never die, was translated on Monday 9th January by the former Mighty Wanderers FC General Secretary Fadweck Matemba as he spoiled the Jackals of St. Gabriel Medicals with prizes for finishing top.

Matemba put the ice on the cake as he added MK500,000 to the prize money MK1.5 million that St.Gabriel Medicals FC received from Nyasa Capital Finance micro-¹loan company for being crowned champions of the Central Region Nyasa Cup.

The Jackals instead went home with MK2 million, a trophy and medals.

As this was not enough, the former football administrator Matemba, gave the top goal scorer of the cup Beston Jimu of Extreme FC MK100,000 to add on top of the initial MK60,000 given by Nyasa Capital Finance and CRFA.

Apart from that, Matemba has pledged to add MK2 million to the cup sponsorship in the region.

Speaking after the gesture, Fadweck Matemba said he came up with the initiative to give moral support to Nyasa Capital Finance for putting much efforts on regional football which many companies, stakeholders and individuals shun to support.

Caroline Haiya, Chief Executive Officer at Nyasa Capital Micro Finance company was impressed with the way the 2nd edition of the cup has been run in the three regions hence pledged for more support.

The prize presentation for the cup took place at the Bingu National Stadium in the Capital Lilongwe.

Apart from St.Gabriel Medicals FC, Ekas Freight Wanderers FC received MK600,000 for being runners up.

Extreme FC got MK250,000 for finishing third while Kawinga FC took home MK150,000.

In the media awards, Bright Kanyama of ZBS won best radio presenter award, Frank Kalilombe of Nation Publication Limited won the print award, Foster Maulidi of MBC TV won the best TV presenter award while The Maravi Post Senior Sports Reporter Edwin Mbewe, won the best online award.

Bernard Harawa, General Secretary for Central Region Football Association (CRFA) said the competition in the cup was marvelous and was very happy as he was associated for the successful 2nd edition of the cup.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Nyasa Capital Micro Finance company signed a three year sponsorship contract for the regional cups in 2021.

Previously it was pegged at MK45 million but it was revised to MK65 million in the second edition which saw each region CRFA, NRFA and SRFA getting MK8.3 million per annum from the initial MK5 million.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...