Chakwera in bilateral talks with UAE President to address Malawi’s development, humanitarian needs

By George Bulombola

ABU DHABI-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera will continue discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on addressing Malawi’s development challenges.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where President Chakwera is on an official visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo stated that Chakwera would meet his counterpart on Sunday evening, following their earlier meeting on Saturday.

“President Chakwera yesterday met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will today meet him for further bilateral talks.

“As for tomorrow, Monday, there is a lineup of programs. He will be meeting with the Abu Dhabi Fund, which supports us in infrastructure development, including several roads which are currently being financed by the fund,” said Tembo.

She added that Abi Dhabu Fund is one of the financiers of Mangochi Makanjira Road Construction Project.

“He is also going to meet with organizations that are involved in humanitarian aid as Malawi faces food shortage and some of them have helped us in the past.

“The President will address them to reemphasize the hunger situation caused by the drought resulting from the El Niño weather pattern,” she said.

She added that the meeting will be crucial, as the President will engage directly with organizations on pressing issues and collaborate to map out a way forward for supporting Malawi.

Chakwera is in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for discussions on the supply of petroleum products to Malawi, among other issues.