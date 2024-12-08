NBM plc, Press Trust unveil MK280 million Clean Energy partnership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc and Press Trust have partnered to invest MK280 million for electrification and drilling of solar powered boreholes in rural schools and health facilities in the country.

NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya and Press Trust trustee Symon Msefula signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday in Lilongwe witnessed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mangani Katundu, and his colleague responsible for Administration in the Ministry of Health, James Manyetera.

In his remarks, Jiya said the money will be used to procure and install solar electricity in schools and health facilities in the targeted rural areas to enhance the quality of education and healthcare services in rural communities through sustainable solutions.

“We aim to empower rural schools by providing solar-powered electricity and access to clean water, creating an environment conducive to quality education and enhance healthcare delivery by equipping health facilities with reliable energy and water systems, ensuring patients receive care in dignified and functional environments.”

“We also aim to advance the adoption of renewable energy solutions in alignment with Malawi’s sustainability goals under the Malawi 2063 Implementation Plan,” he said.

Jiya further said apart from the infrastructure development, the initiative will enable teachers to teach effectively, healthcare professionals to deliver quality care, and children and families to thrive in healthier, safer environments.

On his part, Msefula said the expected outcomes of the initiative include increased enrolment, improvement of sanitation in schools and quality healthcare.

“These schools and health centres will receive tailored interventions, ranging from solar energy systems to piped potable water. This is not merely a stopgap measure—it is a foundational change that will improve service delivery and open up new opportunities for education and healthcare,” he said.

Headteacher for Matundu Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Dedza, Enerst Chitere, who represented all beneficiary schools at the event commended the two institutions for the initiative.

“Using solar powered energy means schools and hospitals will be able to save money that was used to purchase torches and pay bills at the facilities. This money will be used to cater for other equally important things at the facilities. We thank NBM plc and Press Trust for this gesture,” he said.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 100,000 people in 7 districts including Mzimba, Dedza, Mchinji, Balaka, Mangochi, Chikwawa, and Mulanje.

Some of the earmarked Institutions in these districts are Kabuwa CDSS in Mzimba, Nankumba Health Centre in Mangochi, and Njerenje CDSS in Balaka.