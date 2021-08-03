President Chakwera shocked

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Pastor Martin Thom, a presidential advisor to President Lazarus Chakwera was on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 been arrested as part of an investigation into how a loan authorisation bill was smuggled into Parliament without cabinet approval.

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni confirmed the development to NationOnline.

Kampondeni on Monday during a briefing indicated the President was probing the matter but said the arrest follows a separate investigation by police.

National Police Headquarters spokesperson, James Kadadzera could not be reached immediately but reports indicate other suspects from other government departments including Ministry of Finance have been arrested and others will be arrested shortly.

More to come…….