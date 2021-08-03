By Horace Tebulo

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-A Dedza based Non Governmental Organisation Youth Initiative for Community Development (YICOD) has pledged total support towards seeing communities structures of the district committing themselves in ensuring that their subjects benefit in the ongoing provision of NEEF loans.

YICOD Executive Director Andrew Bwanali was speaking on the sidelines of a signing ceremony of social contracts which saw structures from the areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kachere and Tambala.

Bwanali described the ceremony as crucial saying it will help see the parties involved adhering to the guidelines aligned to the loan.

“After through discussions, YICOD decided to conduct this ceremony because we want to empower our community structures in the two TAs with knowledge on how they can hold officials accountable on any maladministration of the loans,” said Bwanali.

He added that the social contract will help in enhancing stronger working relationship between the structures a development he said will see citizens’ participation in identification of beneficiaries.

In her remarks, chairperson for Dedza Disability Network Catherine Bunya urged the structures to ensure that the contract is implemented.

“The core aim of these loans is to boost people’s economic status, so it is important that these structures follow up on challenges that the exercise is registering,” said Bunya.

Chairperson of Kachere Area Development Committee (ADC) Kennedy Davison described the ceremony as an instrumental aspect in addressing some knowledge gaps on the government loan.

“We are really grateful to YICOD for facilitating this signing ceremony of our social contracts, it will help all the structures here to coordinate effectively in addressing some knowledge gaps among our subjects,” said

Davison.

Among other structures, the ceremony brought together representatives from Community Based Organisations, Area Development Forum, Area Executive Committee and Women Forums from the areas of Traditional Authorities Tambala and Kachere.

With financial assistance from European Union through Tilitonse Foundation, YICOD is implementing a one year project which among others seeks to ensure that citizens have equitable access to NEEF loans.