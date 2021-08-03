By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Miserable moments in the TNM Super League for the Eagles of area 30, continued on Sunday 1st August, 2021.

Tigers caught the wounded Eagles at their own nest as they failed to fly high.

Blue Eagles lacked creativity especially at the midfield as they failed to exchange passes,Hold the possession of the ball and supplying the balls in the eighteen yard box which gave the Kau Kau boys the room to shine.

No wonder with 33 minutes of the game they created several scoring chances including two woodworks.

First half ended with Eagles registering three goal attempts where two went off target and one by Henry Misinjo went direct to the palms of the tigers goalie.

As the game was thought to end in a draw,Eagles technical panel made four changes in 58′ with Chifuniro Mpinganjira and Junior Malidadi replacing Defender Alexander Chigawa and Steven Msiska and on 67th minute the new catch Trouble and Laurent Banda for Stuart Mbunge and Henry Misinjo to hunt for the win.

This time the Kau Kau boys,continued with their dominance, thanks to Eagles Captain John Soko who made several saves,Micium Mhone tried hard making the patrols in the field searching for scoring opportunities to no avail.

In the 73rd minute of the game,Jaffalie Maunde scored for the visitors,after the defence failed to coordinate.

Speaking after the game Steve Mbulaje Vice coach for Eagles accepted the defeat and congratulated the visitors. Trevor Kajawa hailed his boys for the needed victory saying it will help them to run away from relegation.

The Cops have played 24 games so far and they are on position 12 with 27 points,they are remaining with six league games with two to be played at home and four away,Civil Service, Kamuzu Barracks, Mighty Wanderers, Moyale Barracks,Silver Strikers and Red Lions.