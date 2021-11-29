John Chomwe: LCC CEO

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Chief Executive Officer John Chome is likely to be transferred as councilors have ganged against him following the closure of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) headquarters over unpaid city rates last week.

While the councilors say their demand for firing of the CEO are due to delay of salaries for staff members at the council, Maravi Post is reliably informed that the decision has been made at a party meeting held on Sunday.

The councillors, led by Mayor Juliana Kaduya have today sealed offices of Chome and other senior officers at Civic offices in Lilongwe.

According to Mayor Kaduya, the action has been taken due delayed salaries.

Kaduya added that council staff received a letter that salaries will delay as the council has no money and that only junior members of staff will get salaries.

She further said that the letter does not indicate dates when the other employees as well as councillors will receive their salaries.

She also expressed doubts over claims that the council is financially struggling, saying even the Chairperson of Finance Committee is not aware that the council does not have money.

The councilors are demanding the resignation or firing of Chome, Director of Finance and Director of Human Resources.

This is happening after administration staff of Lilongwe City Council on Thursday last week sealed the MCP Headquarters due to unpaid city rates.

The offices were reopened after the Mayor Juliana Kaduya who is a member of the Malawi Congress Party rushed to the premises and negotiated with officials from her council for the re-opening of the offices.

In 2017, the council told the party that it was required to pay K265 Million city rates for the property which is located at City Centre in the Capital City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...