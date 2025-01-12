Dental Therapist arrested for alleged bribery at Kamuzu Central Hospital

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Lilongwe has arrested a dental therapist at Kamuzu Central Hospital for allegedly seeking a bribe from a patient.

According to sources, Dingiswayo Moyo, the medical officer in question, demanded a sum of K50,000 from a patient in exchange for dental surgery.

The patient, a victim of the Kabaza accident, reportedly tipped off the ACB about the doctor’s illicit demand, leading to Moyo’s arrest. The suspect is currently being held at Area 3 police in Lilongwe, awaiting appearance in court.

This incident raises serious concerns about corruption in Malawi’s healthcare system. It is unacceptable that medical professionals, who are sworn to provide care and relief to patients, would exploit vulnerable individuals for personal gain.

The ACB’s swift action in arresting Moyo sends a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated in Malawi.

The bureau’s efforts to root out corruption in all sectors, including healthcare, are commendable.

As the investigation unfolds, it is essential that the ACB and relevant authorities ensure that Moyo is held accountable for his actions.

The victim, who has already suffered physical and emotional trauma from the Kabaza accident, deserves justice.

This incident also highlights the need for increased transparency and accountability in Malawi’s healthcare system.

Patients have the right to receive medical care without being exploited or coerced into paying bribes.

In a study on knowledge and practice of clients with dental problems at Kamuzu Central Hospital, it was revealed that there is a general lack of information about dental health among many people.

This lack of awareness can make patients more vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous medical professionals.

As Malawi continues to grapple with corruption in all sectors, it is essential that citizens remain vigilant and report any instances of corruption to the relevant authorities.

The ACB’s toll-free line and online reporting platform provide convenient channels for citizens to report corruption.

The arrest of Dingiswayo Moyo for alleged bribery is a welcome development in the fight against corruption in Malawi.

As the investigation unfolds, it is essential that justice is served, and the victim receives the compensation they deserve.

The ACB’s efforts to root out corruption in all sectors, including healthcare, are commendable, and citizens must continue to support these efforts by reporting any instances of corruption.