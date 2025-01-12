MK300 Million Defamation Lawsuit: Hon. Baba Steve Malondera Demands Compensation from Hon. Sameer Suleman

By Twink Jones Gadama

A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Hon. Sameer Suleman, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Constituency, by Hon. Baba Steve Malondera, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East Constituency. Malondera is demanding MK300 million in compensation for alleged defamatory remarks made by Suleman in a video interview.

According to a letter from Jivason and Company, the law firm representing Malondera, Suleman alleged in the video interview that Malondera, along with two other senior members of the Malawi Congress Party, was involved in a plot to harm or assassinate him.

The letter states that Suleman claimed to have been informed by Hon. Kenneth Ndovi of Karonga that he was being tracked by a white Toyota Prado motor vehicle, which blocked his vehicle and two armed bouncers emerged, searching for Suleman.

Malondera’s lawyers argue that these allegations have severely damaged their client’s reputation and lowered his status in the eyes of reasonable people, both locally and internationally. They claim that Malondera has never planned to harm or cause Suleman’s death and that the video containing the defamatory remarks has been widely circulated on social media.

The letter demands that Suleman pay MK300 million to Malondera within seven days from the date of the letter.

Failure to comply with this demand will result in immediate court action, according to the lawyers.

This development has sparked interest in the ongoing debate about freedom of speech and defamation in Malawi.

While some argue that individuals have the right to express their opinions freely, others contend that this right must be balanced against the need to protect individuals’ reputations from false and damaging allegations.

As this case unfolds, it is likely to attract significant attention from the public, media, and legal experts. The outcome of this lawsuit will have implications for the interpretation of defamation laws in Malawi and the balance between freedom of speech and individual reputations.

In related news, there have been several high-profile defamation cases in Malawi in recent years, highlighting the need for clarity on the country’s defamation laws.

As the media and public continue to follow this case, it is essential to remember that defamation laws are in place to protect individuals’ reputations and that freedom of speech must be exercised responsibly.