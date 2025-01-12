Malawi teeters on brink of electoral chaos: Opposition parties unite against MEC and NRB

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a scathing joint press statement, five opposition parties in Malawi have come together to condemn the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for their handling of the supplementary voter registration process. The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), People’s Party (PP), United Democratic Front (UDF), and United Transformation Movement (UTM) have expressed deep concerns regarding the conduct of the NRB and the MEC, citing contempt of court, non-compliance with rules, and compromised electoral integrity.

At the heart of the controversy is the NRB’s failure to comply with a court order to have functioning civil registration equipment in all gazetted voter registration centers. Despite being ordered to do so, the NRB has instead chosen to cluster their equipment, limiting access to civil registration for many Malawians, particularly the elderly and disabled. This move has been slammed by the opposition parties as a blatant disregard for the court’s directive and a threat to the credibility of the electoral process.

Furthermore, the NRB has been accused of non-compliance with its own rules on supplementary civil registration. During a joint press briefing with the MEC on December 27, 2024, the NRB communicated that it would conduct civil registration for a period of seven days, starting from December 29, 2024. However, records show that some centers did not register people for the entire seven days, while others operated for only four days. Additionally, some centers faced operational challenges, including late-reporting officers, generators running out of fuel, and stockouts of registration forms.

The opposition parties have also taken issue with the MEC’s decision to conduct a supplementary voter registration exercise, which they claim will lead to voter suppression. The MEC has stated that it will only register individuals who had applied for civil registration with the NRB but were not issued with their unique ID number by the close of the registration phases. However, the opposition parties argue that this move will disenfranchise many eligible voters who were unable to apply for civil registration due to the NRB’s failures.

The implications of these actions are far-reaching, with the opposition parties warning of constitutional violations, non-compliance with judicial directives, and compromised electoral integrity. The exclusion of eligible voters due to the NRB’s failures risks distorting electoral outcomes and undermining the democratic process.

As Malawi prepares for elections in 2025, the actions of the MEC and NRB have sparked widespread concern among opposition parties, civil society, and the international community. The joint press statement by the five opposition parties is a clear indication of their determination to hold the MEC and NRB accountable for their actions and to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and credible.

The international community is watching with keen interest as Malawi navigates this critical period in its democratic journey. The United Nations, the African Union, and other international organizations have repeatedly emphasized the importance of credible and inclusive elections in ensuring the stability and prosperity of African nations.

As the situation in Malawi continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the opposition parties will not stand idly by while the MEC and NRB undermine the electoral process. The battle for electoral integrity has begun, and the world is watching.