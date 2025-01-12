1715 Flood Victims in Mchinji Cry Out for Assistance

By Twink Jones Gadama

A devastating flood has left 1715 people homeless in Mchinji, with many struggling to access basic necessities like food and shelter. The flood, which occurred on December 31, 2024, destroyed homes and livelihoods, leaving the affected families in dire need of assistance.

According to Jonathan Kapatsa, the District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, the victims are from 12 traditional authorities in the district, including Dambe, Gumba, Matuamba, Pitala, Kapondo, Kazyozyo, M’duwa, Mkanda, Mavwere Mhlonyeni, Nyoka, and Zulu.

“We have been receiving reports of flooding and destruction of homes since November last year,” Kapatsa told Times 360. “The situation is dire, and we are appealing for assistance to support the affected families.”

The victims are in need of food, shelter, and other essential items to help them recover from the disaster. Kapatsa has appealed to well-wishers to come forward and support the affected families.

The Mchinji flood is just one of the many disasters that have affected Malawi in recent years. The country is prone to natural disasters, including floods, droughts, and storms, which often have devastating consequences for communities.

As the affected families in Mchinji struggle to come to terms with their loss, it is essential that the government and other stakeholders provide timely and effective support to help them recover and rebuild their lives.