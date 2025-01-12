Police Officer Convicted of Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has convicted a police officer, Twalick Mpaweni, of defiling a 14-year-old girl who was in custody at Kachulu Police Post on August 27, 2023. The court, presided over by Principal Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya, found Mpaweni guilty of the offense after a thorough trial.

The state had presented a strong case against Mpaweni, with 11 witnesses testifying against him. The defense, on the other hand, had presented four witnesses in an attempt to clear Mpaweni’s name. Despite their efforts, the court found Mpaweni guilty of the offense.

However, in a surprising twist, Mpaweni was found not guilty of a second charge of aiding a suspect to escape lawful custody. The court’s decision on this charge has raised eyebrows, with many wondering how Mpaweni could be guilty of defiling a minor but not guilty of aiding a suspect to escape.

The case against Mpaweni has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for harsher punishment for those who commit crimes against children. The fact that Mpaweni was a police officer, sworn to protect and serve, has only added to the outrage.

The conviction of Mpaweni is a welcome development, but it is only the first step in ensuring that justice is served. The case has now been committed to the High Court for sentencing, and many will be watching closely to see what punishment Mpaweni receives.

As the country grapples with the issue of child defilement, the conviction of Mpaweni serves as a reminder that those who commit such heinous crimes will be held accountable. It is a message that needs to be sent loud and clear, and it is a message that the courts must continue to reinforce.

In recent years, Malawi has seen a surge in cases of child defilement, with many perpetrators walking free due to lack of evidence or lax sentencing. The conviction of Mpaweni is a step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning.