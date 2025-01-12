India’s Taliban Diplomacy: A Pragmatic Shift?

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a move that has sparked intense speculation, India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, in Dubai this week. This high-level engagement marks a significant development in India’s relations with the Taliban, which have been gradually warming up over the past year.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture, with India having invested over $3 billion in aid and reconstruction work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized regional developments, trade, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as an agreement to resume developmental projects and support the health sector and refugees in Afghanistan.

However, analysts suggest that there may be more to this meeting than meets the eye. Kabir Taneja, deputy director and fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, an Indian think tank, notes that this development is merely a “natural progression” of India’s cautious approach to the Taliban since 2021. “The Taliban is a reality, and ignoring Afghanistan and the Afghan people is not an option,” he adds.

Raghav Sharma, associate professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs in New Delhi, concurs, stating that this engagement is a continuation of India’s earlier policy of cautiously interacting with the Taliban.

So, what drives India’s Taliban diplomacy? One key factor is the desire to counter Pakistan’s influence in Afghanistan. By engaging with the Taliban, India aims to reduce Pakistan’s sway over the group and limit its ability to use Afghan soil for terrorist activities against India.

Another crucial aspect is India’s bid to protect its significant investments in Afghanistan. With the Taliban now in power, India needs to ensure that its developmental projects and economic interests are safeguarded.

The Taliban, too, stands to gain from this engagement. By diversifying its relationships with regional powers, the group can reduce its dependence on Pakistan and bolster its legitimacy as a governing authority.

However, this pragmatic shift in India’s Taliban policy also raises concerns. Some experts warn that engaging with the Taliban could legitimize its extremist ideology and perpetuate regional instability.

As India navigates this complex diplomatic landscape, it must carefully balance its strategic interests with the need to promote stability and security in the region. The outcome of this delicate balancing act will have far-reaching implications for India, Afghanistan, and the broader regional dynamics.

India’s Taliban diplomacy marks a significant shift in its foreign policy approach. While this pragmatic engagement may yield short-term benefits, it is crucial for India to remain vigilant and ensure that its actions do not inadvertently perpetuate extremism or destabilize the region. Only time will tell if this diplomatic gamble will pay off.